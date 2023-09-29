In Photos: Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie posts snaps of her 3 sons on National Sons Day

Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie shared photos of her children with the former LA Lakers superstar on National Sons Day. She posted pictures of her sons with Shaq on Instagram and even tagged each of their accounts to celebrate the holiday.

National Sons Day happens every March 4, but most people also celebrate the holiday on September 28. Shaunie posted a series of pictures of her with sons Shareef, Shaqir, and Myles. Photos included their childhood pictures as well as the ones where they're all grown up.

Take a look at the pictures posted by Shaunie on IG.

"My 3 SONS! 💙💙💙#nationalsonsday @mylesoneal @shareefoneal @shaqironeall" Shaunie captioned.

All three of them appreciated the gesture and left heartwarming comments on Shaunie's post.

When did Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie separate?

Shaquille O'Neal married Shaunie back in 2002, during the time when he and the late Kobe Bryant went on a three-peat with the LA Lakers. Together, they had four kids - three sons and a daughter, Me’Arah. The couple separated in 2007 but would eventually get back together.

They reconciled but that wasn't enough as Shaunie filed for divorce in 2009. According to Shaq's ex-wife, the petition read "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

Years after their breakup, the four-time NBA champion reflected on his mistakes during their marriage. He opened up on feeling lost and lonely following the divorce, and said:

"It was all me." Shaq said. "We don’t need to talk about what I was doing, but I wasn’t protecting her and protecting those vows. Sometimes you live that double-life and get caught up. I’m not going to say it was her. It was all me.

"She did exactly what she was supposed to do. Take care of the kids. Take care of the house. Take care of corporate stuff. It was just all me. Sometimes when you make a lot of mistakes like that, you can’t really come back from that. But as I get older and you dwell on situations, it was all me."

Even though they've been separated for more than a decade, the Hall of Fame center still has a soft spot for Shaunie.

