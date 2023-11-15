IN PHOTOS: Stephen A. Smith unveils new studio after reaching 380,000 subscribers on YouTube

Stephen A. Smith is kicking off his online YouTube channel in style as he debuts the newly renovated studio, which will be his new home for his YouTube podcast. The elegant design of his own podcast matches that of major production companies. For weeks, the ESPN presenter has suggested that changes to his podcast are on the way, and it seems they have finally arrived.

In just over a year, Smith's podcast has been one of the fastest-growing channels on YouTube, as he has amassed 380K subscribers. Along with the rapid growth, Smith's intention was to provide quality content and a new studio to go along with it.

"Didn't I tell you? I know I told you because you was listening to me when I said it. I've been telling you for weeks. I was coming back at you with a new studio," said Smith as he opened the program. "Well as you can see. I wasn't lying. Welcome to a new edition of the Stephen A. Smith show. How'd you like your boy?"

In his first episode on the new studio, Stephen A. Smith talks about the issues surrounding the University of Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Jeannie Buss's unconventional marriage, Marlon Wayan's supportive stance on his transgender son, and Tristan Thompson's cheating issues with Khloe Kardashian.

Stephen A. Smith comments on the latest news on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's infidelity

Tristan Thompson opens out about his disgust after cheating on Khloe Kardashian in a preview for an upcoming episode of 'The Kardashians.' The former NBA champion's willingness to take responsibility for his mistakes and publicize this irks Stephen A. Smith.

Stephen A. Smith points out that what he heard from the reports about Thomspon and Kardashian is the sincerity of the apology. He also stressed that this will further push Thompson's reputation with this embarrassing situation.

"Tristan Thompson, first of all you talk about 'when I cheat', you just incriminated yourself, embarrassed yourself,'" said Smith at the 57-minute mark of his recent podcast."Did you really want to publicize to the world how you cheated? You saying it like a weekly occurrence. So in other words, 'when I cheat', you know what that means right? You didn't say cheat-ed."

According to Smith, this was not a smart move by Thompson to appear in public and apologize to the Kardashian family. Nonetheless, the longtime NBA journalist added:

"Those Kardashians are making some money. You're not. Not to the degree you once did. So if anybody should stop cheating, you might want to think it should be you," advises Smith to Thompson.

Tristan Thompson is a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2023–24 roster. In 10 minutes of action per game, he only averages 2.5 points and 2.6 rebounds.