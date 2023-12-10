In Photos: Tyrese Haliburton's In-Season Tournament Finals kicks are custom Kobe 6s

Tyrese Haliburton has made a name in the NBA In-Season Tournament as he leads the Indiana Pacers to the In-Season Tournament Final against the Los Angeles Lakers. As the former Iowa State Buckeye prepares to battle LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he trusts his feet will also do the work with a pair of DeMar DeRozan's Kobe 6 PEs.

Spotted before the game, Haliburton sports a turquoise shoe with black accents and pink laces. For the 2023-24 season, the 11th pick in the 2021 NBA draft has been averaging 26.9 points, 12.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals a night.

The Indiana Pacers outlasted the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks to be in the NBA In-Season Tournament Final representing the NBA Eastern Conference in this showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Haliburton's big game in the In-Season Tournament was during the quarterfinal against the Boston Celtics as he tallied his first NBA career triple-double doing 26 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.

To prevail over the Lakers, Haliburton would need help from his teammates mainly from fellow starters Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, Bruce Brown, and Obi Toppin.

Tyrese Haliburton's first big NBA purchase was a pair of Kobe 6s

Tyrese Haliburton who had an impressive sophomore year at Iowa State declared for the 2021 NBA draft where he took a chance to be a first-round pick. After a year and a half playing for the Sacramento Kings, he was traded to the Indiana Pacers where his career flew.

Now that he led his team to the NBA In-Season Tournament Final, he is wearing Kobe 6s and there is a bit of history between him and the shoe brand.

In an interview on ESPN's 'The Jump', Haliburton tells Rachel Nichols that he was targeting to buy Kobe 6s as his first major purchase as an NBA player.

“As a little kid, of course, it’s like, ‘Man, I want a house with an elevator or a pool,'” Haliburton said. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned to relax a little bit so the No. 1 thing that I will buy once I get my first NBA contract is a pair of Kobe 6 “Grinch” [shoes]. I’ve wanted those since he wore them on Christmas Day. I’m definitely going to get me a pair of them.”

Fast forward to the NBA In-Season Tournament Final, Tyrese Haliburton hopes to score an underdog victory against LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers to become the first-ever NBA Cup holders. All while rocking Kobes.