LeBron James shows off $1,000,000 Louis Vuitton speedy bag as he makes stylish statement on NBA Cup Final red carpet

LeBron James is gearing up for the NBA In-Season Tournament Final as Los Angeles Takes on the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena located in Las Vegas, Nevada. As the four-time NBA champion looks to win the first-ever NBA Cup, he makes sure that he comes to the arena in style.

Known for his taste in fashion, James seems to have a passion for man bags. Passing by the NBA Cup, the 19-time NBA All-Star was seen holding onto a Pharrell Louis Vuitton bag that is worth $1,000,000.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This Louis Vuitton Millionaire Speedy bag features crocodile leather with the iconic monogram and is accented with gold hardware and diamond pendants. This is a bag that comes made to order only for Louis Vuitton's top-tier clients. This million-dollar bag marks the collaboration between Pharell and LV which debuted in Spring Summer 2024 during their menswear presentation.

"You have to go in the back, like you would on Canal Street," Pharrell said through a report of highsnobiety.com. "You gone have to pay for it, too."

Expand Tweet

Aside from LeBron James, other personalities that have been seen with the Pharell-LV bag were LA Clippers' PJ Tucker and singer Rihanna. The bag also comes with Millionaire sunglasses that were co-designed by Pharrell, NIGO, and Marc Jacobs in the early 2000s.

Darvin Ham bats LeBron James to be part of the MVP discussion

As the Los Angeles Lakers battle the Indiana Pacers in the NBA In-Season Tournament Final, Coach Darvin Ham expressed how important LeBron James was in this run and he should be more recognized for what he is doing at 38 years old.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 14-9 and are placed fifth in the Western Conference standings. With most MVP selections taken from the top four teams in the league, Ham expressed that LeBron James should also be in the conversation alongside Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic.

“Without question,” Ham said via NBA.com. “Without question. The way he impacts winning, what he’s doing at this stage of his career. Without question. That’s a no-brainer.”

In 22 games played, LeBron James has averaged 25.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Furthermore, Ham describes James' efforts and output in one word.

“You know me, I’m a simple guy, man. So I’ll stick to one word: extraordinary. Extraordinary, otherworldly. … One of one. That’s a phrase, that’s not a word. But he’s the ultimate tone-setter, man. It’s a huge huge blessing to have that working in your favor and to be on the same side as that," said Ham.

LeBron James, who turns 39 by the end of the month, is now in his 21st season in the league and is currently the NBA's oldest player. He won the MVP award in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013.