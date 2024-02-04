In Video: LeBron James chops it up with Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin at Madison Square Garden

LeBron James and the LA Lakers visited Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday and came away with a 113-105 victory over the Knicks. And as he was exiting for the locker room, ‘The King’ found time to high-five and briefly converse with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The 25-year-old Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest early last year on the field, was courtside in MSG to witness the visiting Lakers chalk up a gutsy victory, led by James, who was back in harness after missing their previous game because of ankle issues.

Following the game, ‘The King’ was spotted acknowledging the crowd, one of whom was Hamlin, who he immediately approached once he saw the NFL star as he was exiting the basketball floor.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers had themselves a battle against the Knicks, needing a late charge to put away the game and earn a second straight victory.

The four-time NBA champion top-scored for the purple and gold with 24 points. He also had five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 40 minutes of play.

The win was in follow-up to their 114-105 win over rivals the Boston Celtics on Thursday, where James and Davis were not available. The Lakers now have a 26-25 record.

LeBron James among well-wishers of Damar Hamlin after health scare

NBA superstar LeBron James was among those who extended support and prayers for Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in January last year.

The incident happened in a game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Hamlin tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter.

After the play, the Bills safety stood up but immediately collapsed. Medical personnel rushed onto the field, and the game was suspended after.

It was ruled that Hamlin’s heart stopped from the hard collision, a condition referred to as commotio cordis. He spent days in intensive care in the hospital following the incident.

LeBron James was among the first to express well-wishes for Hamlin following the unfortunate event, saying in a post-game press conference following their game:

“My thoughts and super prayers goes up to the skies above for that kid's family, for him, for that brotherhood of the NFL ... and it's definitely the right call (to suspend the game) ... I'm a huge fan of the NFL ... you never wanna see anything like that happen. The safety of players in all sports is always the most important.”

Interestingly, LeBron James saw a family member go through the same later in the year when his eldest son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest in July while training with the USC men’s basketball team.

It was later revealed that it was caused by a congenital heart defect. The illness was fortunately treatable, and after days in the hospital, he was released. Bronny has since recovered and is now playing in his first season with the Trojans.

