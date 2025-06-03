Indiana Fever injury report: Crisis worsens as Caitlin Clark and $100,000 star sidelined with no return timeline ahead of Mystics game

The Indiana Fever will once again be without star point guard Caitlin Clark as they prepare to face the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. Adding to the team’s woes, guard Sophie Cunningham, who is on a one-year, $100,000 contract, has also been ruled out of the matchup.

Ad

Caitlin Clark continues to recover from a quad injury and is scheduled to be re-evaluated on June 9. The initial announcement on May 25 stated she would be sidelined for at least two weeks. At this point, there’s no confirmed timeline for her return, which will depend on the results of her upcoming evaluation.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, head coach Stephanie White offered a bit of reassurance regarding Cunningham, revealing that her MRI results were not as serious as initially feared. However, White did not provide a clear timeline for Cunningham’s return.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I think we got good news from both (Cunningham and Sydney Colson) of their MRIs, as good of news as you can get," White said. "And so right now, it's a day-to-day thing. We're looking forward to hopefully them returning at some point sooner rather than later, but at the same time, it's how each of them progresses in their rehab."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sophie Cunningham sustained a painful right ankle injury during the Fever’s narrow 85-83 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Friday. She had to be assisted to the locker room in the fourth quarter after going down. Meanwhile, Sydney Colson also picked up a left leg injury in the same game, but has since been cleared to play and is expected to suit up against the Mystics.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics?

The Indiana Fever will host the Washington Mystics in a regular-season game on Tuesday, June 3, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Fever vs. Mystics game will be telecast live on MeTV and NBA TV. WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply) will stream the game live.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More