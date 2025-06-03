  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Indiana Fever injury report: Crisis worsens as Caitlin Clark and $100,000 star sidelined with no return timeline ahead of Mystics game

Indiana Fever injury report: Crisis worsens as Caitlin Clark and $100,000 star sidelined with no return timeline ahead of Mystics game

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 03, 2025 03:48 GMT
WNBA: Preseason-Brazil National Team at Indiana Fever - Source: Imagn
Indiana Fever injury report: Crisis worsens as Caitlin Clark and $100,000 Sophie Cunningham sidelined with no return timeline ahead of Mystics game. (Image Source: Imagn)

The Indiana Fever will once again be without star point guard Caitlin Clark as they prepare to face the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. Adding to the team’s woes, guard Sophie Cunningham, who is on a one-year, $100,000 contract, has also been ruled out of the matchup.

Ad

Caitlin Clark continues to recover from a quad injury and is scheduled to be re-evaluated on June 9. The initial announcement on May 25 stated she would be sidelined for at least two weeks. At this point, there’s no confirmed timeline for her return, which will depend on the results of her upcoming evaluation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, head coach Stephanie White offered a bit of reassurance regarding Cunningham, revealing that her MRI results were not as serious as initially feared. However, White did not provide a clear timeline for Cunningham’s return.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I think we got good news from both (Cunningham and Sydney Colson) of their MRIs, as good of news as you can get," White said. "And so right now, it's a day-to-day thing. We're looking forward to hopefully them returning at some point sooner rather than later, but at the same time, it's how each of them progresses in their rehab."
Ad
Ad

Sophie Cunningham sustained a painful right ankle injury during the Fever’s narrow 85-83 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Friday. She had to be assisted to the locker room in the fourth quarter after going down. Meanwhile, Sydney Colson also picked up a left leg injury in the same game, but has since been cleared to play and is expected to suit up against the Mystics.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics?

The Indiana Fever will host the Washington Mystics in a regular-season game on Tuesday, June 3, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Fever vs. Mystics game will be telecast live on MeTV and NBA TV. WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply) will stream the game live.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications