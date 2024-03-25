Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers Game Result and Highlights: Top 5 Viral Moments (March 24)

The LA Lakers used a third-quarter surge to beat the Indiana Pacers 150-145 at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night. The Lakers created more separation from the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference standings while inching closer to the No. 8 spot.

Anthony Davis had another huge game for the Lakers, finishing with 36 points, 16 rebounds and three assists. LeBron James added 26 points, five rebounds and 10 assists, while Spencer Dinwiddie finally had his breakout game for the Lakers. Dinwiddie had 26 points and five assists as a starter in place of D'Angelo Russell.

The Pacers controlled the first quarter before the Lakers bounced back to take the lead at the end of the first half. The Lakers kept the momentum in the third quarter by outscoring Indiana 44-31. The Pacers tried to mount a comeback in the final period but it was a little too late.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 Viral Moments from Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers Game

#5 - Aaron Nesmith's block on LeBron James turned into an Andrew Nembhard basket

The Indiana Pacers played good defense in the first half, highlighted by Aaron Nesmith's block on LeBron James. Nesmith caught James off guard midway through the second quarter by swatting his shot in the paint.

Andrew Nembhard recovered the ball and made it to the other side fast. He stopped at the pain, faking Anthony Davis to get the easy shot. It gave the Pacers a three-point lead over the LA Lakers at that point.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: LeBron James hilariously calls out D'Angelo Russell for boisterous look amid poster dunk

#4 - Pascal Siakam with dunk-by on LeBron James

Pascal Siakam had a huge game for the Indiana Pacers with 36 points and 12 rebounds. Siakam also had a couple of huge dunks, one of which was a dunk-by on LeBron James.

The one-time NBA champion didn't posterize "The King" but he did catch him with a dunk-by. He caught a pass while cutting to the basket, dunking the ball as James was about to block his shot, which was unsuccessful.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: NBA analyst ferociously defends Tyrese Haliburton's injury and delivers strong verdict on 65-game rule

#3 - Anthony Davis' power slam helps Lakers make a run in 3rd quarter

The LA Lakers entered the third quarter with a slim lead before starting a run early in the period. It was eventually capped off by an Anthony Davis power slam over Ben Sheppard.

Davis received the pass from Austin Reaves, spinning through Andrew Nembhard before dunking on Sheppard's head. The momentum for the Lakers continued after that player, which essentially gave them the win.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Former Lakers defends Bronny James' underwhelming stats citing LeBron James' son NBA potential

#2 - Austin Reaves turns to Magic Johnson with 'Showtime' assist

Austin Reaves has been arguably the third-best player for the LA Lakers this season. D'Angelo Russell might have an argument, but Reaves' "Showtime" play in the third quarter certainly solidified his position.

With nowhere to go in the paint since he's surrounded by three Pacers players, Reaves was still able to find Cam Reddish for the corner 3-point shot. The Lakers guard might have eyes in the back of his head, while Reddish making it took the cake.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "MINUS 40 IS WILD!!!" - NBA Twitter berates Tyrese Haliburton amid 0-point debacle in blowout loss

#1 - Pascal Siakam soars over Anthony Davis and Taurean Prince with poster jam

What is it with visiting players dunking on LA Lakers players on the fastbreak? It was Jalen Johnson last week when he dunked all over Austin Reaves in the first play of the game. Reaves tried to take the charge, but Johnson just soared over him.

Pascal Siakam did the same with Taurean Prince in the first quarter. Siakam caught Prince trying to take the offensive foul, while Anthony Davis was dragged on the poster slam.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: LeBron James and Savannah James kiss courtside as LA Lakers star produces wholesome moment with family