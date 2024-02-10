Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Injury Reports for February 10 | 2023-24 NBA season

The New York Knicks are looking to end their six-game home stand on a high note when they welcome the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The Knicks have won three of the first five games of the home stand, losing to the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

One of the three wins by the Knicks came against the Pacers on Feb. 1. It was a very close game with New York rallying in the final minutes of the game to take the 109-105 victory. Jalen Brunson had 40 points and five rebounds, while Jalen Smith led Indiana with 20 points and nine boards.

Saturday's game will be the third and final game between the Pacers and Knicks this season. They split the first two games, with Indiana winning 140-126 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Dec. 30. Tyrese Haliburton went bonkers in that game with 22 points and 23 assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "I see Steph Curry, I see Draymond": Klay Thompson issues defiant response to 23-25 Warriors' title aspirations

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Injury Reports for February 10

The Indiana Pacers have been relatively healthy this season and did not have an injury crisis until Tyrese Haliburton's hamstring issues. Haliburton recently returned from his injury and is currently on a minutes restriction. The Pacers will need him to be healthy to have a chance at climbing up the East.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have been ravaged by injuries since the start of the season. Mitchell Robinson has been out since December, while Julius Randle and OG Anunoby were both listed as out until after the All-Star break. Jalen Brunson even sprained his ankle on Tuesday.

Also Read: Jayson Tatum reveals if he would help 2024 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest headliner Jaylen Brown

Indiana Pacers injury report for Feb. 10

The Indiana Pacers have two players listed as injured for Saturday's game – Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Smith. Both are questionable, with Haliburton under injury management for his left hamstring strain and Smith dealing with back spasms.

Meanwhile, four players are listed as questionable due to a potential G League assignment. Cory Joseph and Furkan Korkmaz, who were both acquired at the trade deadline, are out because they are still not with the team.

Player Status Injury Kendall Brown Questionable G League Assignment Tyrese Haliburton Questionable Left Hamstring Strain Injury Management Cory Joseph Out Not With Team Furkan Korkmaz Out Not With Team Jalen Smith Questionable Low Back Spasms Oscar Tshiebwe Questionable G League Assignment Jarace Walker Questionable G League Assignment Isaiah Wong Questionable G League Assignment

New York Knicks injury report for Feb. 10

The New York Knicks have six players on their injury report against the Indiana Pacers. OG Anunoby, Isaiah Hartenstein, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are all listed as out, while Jalen Brunson and Jericho Sims are questionable. Brunson is dealing with a sprained right ankle and Sims has a non-COVID illness.

Anunoby and Robinson are recovering from their respective surgeries, while Randle recuperates from a dislocated shoulder. Hartenstein has a sore left Achilles, which means the Knicks will have a very thin frontcourt on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Player Status Injury OG Anunoby Out Right Elbow Surgery Jalen Brunson Questionable Right Ankle Sprain Isaiah Hartenstein Out Left Achilles Soreness Julius Randle Out Right Shoulder Dislocation Mitchell Robinson Out Left Ankle Surgery Jericho Sims Questionable Illness

Also Read: Thanasis Antetokounmpo hits the Shammgod on Hornets, follows it up with savage celebration

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks?

The Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks game starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Indiana and the MSG Network. It will also be available on radio stations across the United States via SiriusXM NBA Radio.

It can be heard on local stations 93.5/107.5 The Fan in Indiana and ESPN NY 98.7 in New York. Live streaming options include FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions.

Also Read: Were Dejounte Murray trade talks stuck because of 'Lakers tax'? Explaining popular NBA Twitter theory

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!