Despite being revealed to have suffered a collapsed right lung on Sunday, CJ McCollum appears to be in good spirits. The New Orleans Pelicans veteran even commented on a social media post announcing his injury.

Basketball Forever shared a graphic regarding McCollum's injury, and the image featured the guard touching his chest.

“This is an insane pic to post with the news,” McCollum wrote.

The Pelicans announced that McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed right lung (pneumothorax) during the team’s medicals on Sunday morning.

The team stated that additional examination will take place over the next 48 hours to assess the progress of the healing process.

According to Penn Medicine, a collapsed lung occurs when air escapes from the lung and fills the space between the lung and the chest wall. This buildup of air puts pressure on the lung, restricting its ability to expand fully during inhalation.

For a small pneumothorax, like the one McCollum sustained, according to AsthmaAndLung.org, the leak typically heals naturally, with trapped air being absorbed over a period of one to two weeks.

This marks the second time McCollum was diagnosed with pneumothorax. The first was during the 2021-22 season, and it led to him missing 18 games and necessitating more than a month for complete recovery.

Looking at CJ McCollum’s contributions for the Pelicans this season

The Pelicans have posted a 4-2 record in their first six games, and CJ McCollum has played a significant role in their success, averaging a team-high 34.3 minutes per contest.

McCollum, the oldest player on the Pelicans' roster, ranks second in team scoring, averaging 21.7 points per game, trailing only Zion Williamson, who averages 22.2 ppg.

He leads the Pelicans in assists, with an average of 5.7 per game, and in steals, with an average of 1.5 per game.

Before the season began, McCollum expressed his desire to lead the Pelicans to the playoffs after they lost to the OKC Thunder in last season’s play-in tournament.

“We understand what was left behind last season," McCollum said on media day. "Everyone is pretty hungry and motivated in their own ways. I think this was the longest summer I’ve ever had in my entire life where I could really work on stuff and really rest and grow physically and mentally after a long year.”