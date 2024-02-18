Is 2024 NBA All-Star Game available on NBA League Pass in US? Closer look at all streaming options available in the country

The All-Star weekend festivities are coming to a close and will conclude with the annual NBA All-Star Game between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference stars. The competition promises to be an exciting one and fans who want to watch the game have a few options.

Fans who have a League Pass subscription in the United States will be able to use the paid streaming service to watch the game with a caveat. Unlike other NBA games, fans cannot tune in to the NBA All-Star game live.

Instead, it will be available to stream on-demand several hours after the live broadcast has concluded.

This is due to a blackout restriction that gives certain networks exclusive rights to broadcast the NBA All-Star Game. This means that those who have access to channels that air nationally televised NBA games will be able to watch it live through there.

League Pass subscribers who do not mind catching up on the game several hours later will still be able to use their subscriptions albeit much later.

The 2024 All-Star game returns to the traditional East vs West format, foregoing the captain's draft that was used in previous years. Despite that, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were still named the captains of their respective conferences.

This change could prove to be exciting and the game could still be worth watching for hardcore fans with a League Pass sub who have no other option to catch the game live.

Is an NBA League Pass subscription worth it with the NBA All-Star Game not available to stream live?

Whether a League Pass sub is worth getting or not depends on how you're going to use it. If you are getting it just to watch the All-Star game live, then the answer is no since it won't be available live with the sub. There are other options that will allow you to catch the game live, such as Fubo.

However, if you are a hardcore hoops fan who doesn't mind being able to watch the game much later and you have no other options available, then paying for a sub could be worth it.

Aside from the All-Star game, you can use it to watch other NBA games live or on-demand. Additionally, other NBA-related programs also become available to stream.

A regular NBA League Pass sub will cost you $15 monthly, but there is a seven-day free trial that will let you decide if it is worth keeping or not. There is also a premium option that will allow you to stream on up to three devices simultaneously, but it costs $23 monthly.

