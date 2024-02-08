Who are the 2024 NBA All-Star Game injury replacements?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver named Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes the 2024 NBA All-Star Game injury replacements on Tuesday.

The two stars replaced Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle on the Eastern Conference All-Star roster. Both are expected to be sidelined for the Feb. 18 All-Star Game.

Per the Sixers, Embiid will be re-evaluated in four weeks after undergoing surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his left knee on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Knicks announced on Thursday that Randle will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks after suffering a dislocated right shoulder.

Young’s All-Star selection marks the third of his career, with his last coming in 2022. The 25-year-old has been an elite scorer and playmaker this season and was widely considered one of the biggest All-Star reserve snubs. However, his team’s losing record (22-29) and his sub-par defense likely played big roles in his initial snub.

Through 46 games, Young is averaging 27.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.4 3-pointers per game on 43.2% shooting.

As for Barnes, he is a first-time All-Star. The 22-year-old has taken a substantial leap in his third season, putting up well-rounded production. However, like Young, his team has a losing record (18-33), which likely factored into his original All-Star reserve snub.

Through 51 games, Barnes is averaging 20.2 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 5.7 assists, 1.2 spg, 1.5 bpg and 1.9 3pg on 47.8% shooting.

Young and Barnes are this season’s only injury replacements so far. There have not been any injuries from players selected to the Western Conference All-Star team. Thus, with Feb. 18 fast approaching, both conference’s final 12-man All-Star rosters appear to be locked in.

Trae Young, Scottie Barnes react to being named 2024 NBA All-Star Game injury replacements

Following Trae Young and Scottie Barnes’ All-Star Game injury replacement selections, the two stars reacted in gratitude.

Young took to X, formerly Twitter, where he thanked his fans for their continued support. However, he noted that he considers himself a star regardless of All-Star selections.

“To all my fans, all my beautiful fans, thank you! I said it before and I’m going to say it again, been a star, still a star, and always going to be. Catch you in Indy,” Young tweeted.

Meanwhile, upon his first All-Star selection, Barnes expressed excitement for himself and his team.

“It felt great. It felt amazing. I got a lot of love. I’m excited for the organization, myself and the team,” Barnes said.

