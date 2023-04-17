Is Andrew Wiggins playing against the Kings? Latest injury update on Warriors star ahead of matchup (17th April 2023)

Andrew Wiggins finally made his return to action after missing the last 25 games of the regular season. Through successful conditioning and training, he was able to score 17 points on 43.8% shooting in Saturday's playoff game, although he is still shaking off some rust.

His status for Game 2 remains unchanged as he is available to suit up. The same cannot be said for Jordan Poole, however, as he is tending to a left ankle sprain and is questionable to play.

Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings most certainly lived up to the excitement of a high-scoring contest. Steph Curry almost sent the game into overtime when he threw up a one-legged running shot at the three-point line. The ball rolled out of the ring and the game ended with a score of 126-123.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With an already competitive Game 1 to start this series off, fans can expect the same level of intensity for today's Game 2 between the two high-scoring teams. The Golden State Warriors will look to bounce back and even the series at 1-1.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke after the first game, saying:

"Will look at the tape and see if there's something we want to do differently. All in all, to come out here, ten-point lead in the second half, did plenty of good things, had a chance to win at the end, I think we're in a pretty good place. We just couldn't complete the game tonight, but seven-game series, so will bounce back."

Andrew Wiggins' impact on the Golden State Warriors

Andrew Wiggins could provide a much-needed boost to the small forward position as the Warriors had to rely on Donte DiVincenzo's services when Wiggins was still sidelined from the team. He provided scoring and was an anchor on defense alongside Draymond Green.

After the ball game, Draymond Green talked about the importance of Andrew Wiggins' presence on the team.

"It’s huge. Obviously, he’s our go-to guy when we need stops on the defensive as far as guarding the other team’s best player. The way that he can create shots for himself and his athletic ability. Putting pressure on the defense is big. It’s been a while, and he changes the dynamic of this team. So, it’s really big that we got him back for this run."

With a must-win on the road in the first round of the playoffs, the Warriors will need whatever Andrew Wiggins can provide for the team. They will try to secure a victory against the Sacramento Kings before they head home for Games 3 and 4.

Poll : 0 votes