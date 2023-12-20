Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Latest update on 8-time All-Star's availability (Dec. 20)

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers are looking to bounce back on Wednesday night after a tough 114-109 loss to the New York Knicks last Monday. Davis returned with a bang from a one-game absence, putting up 32 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. But is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls?

According to the latest Lakers injury report, Davis is listed as questionable because of a sprained left ankle. It's also described as a bone bruise, but he'll likely be suiting up against his hometown team at the United Center. It should also be noted that it's the first game of a back-to-back, so there's a chance that the Lakers will give him a rest.

Davis is not the only player on the team's injury report, with five more players on it. The good news for the Lakers is only one player, Jalen Hood-Schifino, is listed as out. LeBron James is questionable, Rui Hachimura is available, and Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt are tagged as probable.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Missed 20 layups and 41 3s" - Joe Mazzulla keeps it real on Boston Celtics late-game struggles in OT loss to Warriors

What happened to Anthony Davis?

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis has stayed relatively healthy for the majority of the early parts of the season. Davis has been dealing with spasms in his hip and left adductor since November, but it seems like he has recovered from it based on the latest LA Lakers injury report.

Davis is now nursing a left ankle sprain and bone bruise likely suffered against the San Antonio Spurs last week. He sprained his ankle in the first play of that game, but soldiered on to finish it. He sat out the next game before returning last Monday to face the New York Knicks.

The eight-time All-Star possibly aggravated the ankle injury against the Knicks with the Lakers just being cautious. He has played through the spasms, so he'll try to play through the sprained ankle as well.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Disgusting franchise" - NBA fans continue to highlight Josh Giddey's alleged scandal as Thunder promote his All-Star prospects

Anthony Davis stats vs Chicago Bulls

The LA Lakers start their three-game road trip on Wednesday in the Windy City as they take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. It's a homecoming for Anthony Davis, who was born and raised in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago.

Davis has only played against his hometown Bulls 15 times during his NBA career. He's averaging 25.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game with a losing record of 7-8.

Also Read: "Go get your a** home" - Shaquille O'Neal is hysterical with Charles Barkley seemingly suffering from a cold