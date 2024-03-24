Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on Lakers 9x All-Star's status (March 24)

Anthony Davis is on the injury report but he is probable to play against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The LA Lakers star has been on the injury report for a big part of the season but has appeared in 66 games of the Lakers. Unlike the last few seasons where Davis missed most of their games, he has been consistent in the 2023-24 season.

Davis has been the primary man for the Lakers this season, taking on both offensive and defensive responsibilities. He is also one of the leading candidates for the Defensive Player of The Year award. This season, in 66 games, the Lakers star has been averaging 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis has been listed as questionable for the Lakers game against the Indiana Pacers with an Achilles injury. However, given how long he has been on the injury report for the same injury and has played through it, he is highly probable to take the court.

Earlier in the season, Davis dealt with an eye injury he suffered against the Golden State Warriors. This season he has also dealt with adductor and shoulder injuries. However, he has managed to play through these lingering injuries and missed only four of the Lakers’ total 70 games so far this season.

Without Davis, the Lakers have lost three of four games. The losses have surprisingly come against weaker teams like the Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets. What is even more surprising is the fact the only win that came was against the Boston Celtics, statistically the best team in the league.

Anthony Davis stats vs. Indiana Pacers

Given what Anthony Davis brings on both ends of the floor, having him on the playing roster is extremely important. So far he has played 14 games in his career against the Pacers and averaged 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in those games.

Of these 14 games, 10 of those games he has played as a New Orleans Pelican and four games as a Laker. In the last four games that he played against the Pacers as a Laker, he has averaged 23 points and two blocks per game. Given how dominant Davis has been against the Pacers, his presence will be crucial for the team.

Indiana Pacers vs. LA Lakers last game stats and summary

This season, the Lakers and the Pacers have not faced each other in any of the regular season games. The last time the Lakers and the Pacers met each other was in the final of the In-Season Tournament, which the Lakers won by 123-109.

Interestingly, it was Anthony Davis who was the most dominant player in the game. He scored a game-high 41 points to lead the Lakers to their first In-Season Tournament title. He played 41 minutes in the game and made 16 of 24 shots from the field. He was also the most dominant player on the glass, notching 20 rebounds and four massive blocks.

The Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was the highest scorer (20 points) from his team. It was the lockdown defense from the Lakers that limited the Pacers' potential to make a comeback in the game.

The Pacers are looking to avenge their In-Season Tournament Final game defeat in the Crypto.com arena.