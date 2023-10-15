Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? Latest injury update from Los Angeles Lakers (Oct. 15)

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers are entering this season with tall expectations. With a deeper roster and LeBron James on his side, the Brow is expected to take more responsibility. Since the preseason began, Davis has participated in three of the four games that the Lakers have played.

The team is going to face the title favorite Milwaukee Bucks on Monday in the Crypto.com Arena. Davis, being completely healthy, is expected to play in the much-hyped game.

This will be the first time that Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are going to share the court together. Going against a team like the Bucks would be a perfect time for the Lakers to test their depth going into the season.

Even before the season starts, the pressure on AD has been building up to become the leader of the team. He has not been able to come out of LeBron James’ shadow and lead the team. Their regular season record and how far the Lakers go into the postseason could depend on Davis.

As far as LeBron is concerned, he has been playing alternate games in the preseason, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him take the floor. If he follows the pattern of his presence and absence in the offseason, he will miss the game against Giannis.

Anthony Davis lands biggest annual extension in NBA history

Anthony Davis has been on the All-NBA Defensive team four times in his 11 seasons, but he hasn't received that honor since 2019-20. And general managers across the league slapped him with disrespect when they excluded him from the list of the league's top defenders for this season.

When this year’s survey of NBA GMs took place, Davis was put in the “also receiving votes” category for All-NBA Defensive team selections. Lakers coach Darvin Ham was not happy about it.

“They’re entitled to their opinions, but all I know is he’s the heart and soul of our defense," Ham said. "He allowed our defense to be right there in the top three and at No. 1 in certain stretches.

"Once the deadline passed, those things, the polls or people, whatever opinions, there’s a reason why they don’t really attach names to certain votes, but I don’t worry about that. I know what he is and what he means to our ballclub, and who he is when we go up against the other 29 teams.”

Last season, Davis averaged 2.3 blocks per game in the regular season and 3.1 blocks in the postseason. However, one of the reasons for his absence from the discussion could be his unavailability. In the last three seasons, he has largely been injured, playing only 132 of 246 games.

Davis is expected to play more games this season and take bigger responsibility. His injuries have been unpredictable. However, seeing the work he has put in this offseason, there is hope for the Lakers and their fans.