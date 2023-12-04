Is De'Aaron Fox playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest injury update on All-Star (Dec. 4)

De'Aaron Fox has been scintillating for the Sacramento Kings and is heading toward another potential All-Star selection.

The guard picked up from where he left off last season, and his stellar form has put the team fourth in the Western Conference with an 11-7 record. He will look to take his team to the next round when the Kings host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal at the Golden 1 Center on Monday.

As for his availability, Fox is healthy and will lace up against New Orleans. He has played 13 games this season for the Kings and will be suiting up at home for the marquee clash. According to ESPN's updated injury report, Alex Len (ankle) will be the only player sitting out of the contest.

De'Aaron Fox has been dishing out big numbers this season

De'Aaron Fox has been on a tear for the Sacramento Kings this season. He has two games with 40+ performances and four outings with 30+ point performances.

Last month, he notched up a 40-point game in against the LA Clippers, although it didn't end with a win for the Kings. His highlight game of the season was his single-handed decimation against the San Antonio Spurs with 43 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Fox made his maiden All-Star appearance last season, and given his dominant run, he's a cinch to find a spot this edition as well after a strong start this time as well. In 13 games, he's averaging 30.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists. In his last five games, he's averaging 31.4 points, 5.4 boards and 8.6 assists.

De'Aaron Fox has been a bonafide star for Sacramento and has the right pieces around him to help them make their second consecutive playoff run. Last season, they forced the Golden State Warriors to a Game 7 in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

While 19 games is a small sample size to ascertain whether the Kings would make the postseason, Fox and the likes of Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk have been consistent.

If Fox and the rest of the key names on the roster remain healthy for the remainder of the regular season, expect the Kings to be a legitimate contender to go the distance.