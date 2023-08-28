Is Deandre Ayton married? Diving into Phoenix Suns star's personal life and more

The Phoenix Suns became the team that they are because of Deandre Ayton and his excellence on the court. With Ayton being one of the best young talents, it's worth taking a peek at his personal life.

DA has a private life that has been difficult to pry as he's been consistent in keeping the doors closed. Currently, the Suns star isn't married, but he's been dating Anissa Evans for quite some time now. Evans is a model from Ayton's hometown of Nassau.

According to sources, the two met in high school. Ayton and Evans have had a rocky relationship with a few breaks. They also have a son together, named Deandre Ayton Jr., who was born on Mar. 6, 2021.

Ayton hasn't expressed an interest in tying the knot with Evans at the moment.

Deandre Ayton's experience with the national team could be key for his 2023-24 campaign

Ayton's incredible stint with the Bahamian national basketball team

It may be the offseason, but NBA stars still work hard on their craft representing their home countries. Deandre Ayton went home to The Bahamas to team up with Eric Gordon and Buddy Hield to lead the national team in the 2023 Olympic Qualifiers.

Their dynamic on the floor has definitely boosted the chances of The Bahamas becoming a top international team in the future. Additionally, he's shown an incredible work ethic that has helped him take over in certain games. Due to this, the team became unstoppable and has been a great squad to watch.

Ayton looked different on the court with the Bahamian jersey. It looks like he's been rejuvenated and found a new source of life. He's been great at scoring the ball and has shown an unbelievable effort on the defensive side of the floor.

With his experience with the national team, there's a chance that he'll put in the same effort when the season starts with the Suns. Additionally, the team now has Frank Vogel as their new head coach, giving the young big man another shot at being a huge factor in their system.

