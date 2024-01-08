Is Devin Booker playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest on 3-time NBA All-Star's status (Jan. 8)

Devin Booker had a tough game on Sunday night in the Phoenix Suns' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker took a few hits to his ribs and ankle, but played through the pain to finish with 24 points and eight assists. But the question is, is Booker playing tonight against the LA Clippers in the second game of a back-to-back?

Booker will likely get at least a questionable tag after a physical game against the Grizzlies. The Suns' injury report won't be released immediately, but it's safe to assume that the team will be cautious toward their three-time All-Star. He has stayed relatively healthy this season, but has already missed a whole bunch of games due to a couple of foot and ankle problems.

Other players who are expected to be on the team's injury report include Eric Gordon, Nassir Little and Bol Bol. All three players missed the loss to Memphis and will possibly be game-time decisions on Monday. Damion Lee will remain out as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery.

What happened to Devin Booker?

Devin Booker rolled his left ankle late in the first quarter after stepping on Jaren Jackson Jr.'s foot. Booker drove to the basket and his shot was contested by Jackson, who was on the Phoenix Suns superstar's landing spot.

The 27-year-old guard even argued with referee Kevin Cutler about a potential foul not being called. He played through the injury and still gave the team a chance to win the game. He also got hit in the ribs at some point in the second half and was limited to just two shots in the fourth quarter.

Booker dealt with a foot injury after opening night before a calf issue sidelined him in the first two weeks of November. He then suffered a sprained right ankle against the Toronto Raptors later that month.

Devin Booker feels fine after injury scare

In a postgame interview, Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel was asked about an update on Devin Booker's injury. Vogel only gave an update on Booker's ankle injury and told reporters that his top player "feels fine."

As for his rib injury, Vogel is unsure of the severity and doesn't have an update for it. The Suns' medical team will likely evaluate Booker before Monday's game against the LA Clippers.

