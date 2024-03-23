Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest on New York Knicks star's status (March 23)

Jalen Brunson is expected to play tonight for the New York Knicks against the Brooklyn Nets. Brunson has not missed a game since March 5 when he was recovering from a minor left knee injury. He has only missed five games for the Knicks this season and continues to carry the team every game.

According to the latest Knicks injury report, the Knicks have only three players who won't be suiting up on Saturday afternoon. Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson are all listed as out and will miss the game against Brooklyn at Madison Square Garden.

Randle has not played since Jan. 27, while Anunoby recently aggravated his elbow injury and will wait for further evaluation before getting cleared. Robinson continues to recover from ankle surgery and has been out of action since December.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

Jalen Brunson's back is probably killing him since late January when Julius Randle went down with a shoulder injury. Brunson has been carrying the New York Knicks to one of the best records in the Eastern Conference.

But all jokes aside, Brunson has only missed five games this season. He most recently missed one game due to a minor knee injury earlier this month. There were concerns that he could have suffered a devastating injury to his right knee, but it turned out to be just a nerve issue and was cleared to return after just a one-game absence.

Jalen Brunson's stats vs. Nets

Jalen Brunson has only faced the Brooklyn Nets 12 times in his NBA career so far. Brunson is averaging 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, while shooting 56.2% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc. He also has a record of 8-4 against the Nets in his career and 4-2 as a Knick.

Brunson's career-high versus Brooklyn is 40 points and he did it on Feb. 13, 2023 in a 124-106 win. His career-low against the Nets is four points and he recorded it as a member of the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 2, 2020.

Knicks looking to go 3-0 against Nets this season

The New York Knicks won the first two matchups of the season against the Brooklyn Nets back on Dec. 20 and Jan. 23. The Knicks have a huge opportunity to sweep their rivals if they win tonight and on April 12. The Knicks have not swept Brooklyn in a season series since the 2017-18 season.

