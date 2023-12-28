Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest update on 2-time NBA All-Star's status (Dec. 28)

Jaylen Brown has only missed one game this season heading into Thursday's game between the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons. Brown played through a minor back injury during the Celtics' Christmas game win over the LA Lakers. On that note, is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons?

According to the latest Celtics injury report, Brown is listed as questionable with a lower back contusion. With Boston facing the worst team in the league, there's a chance that Brown won't play on Thursday to give him an extra day to recover from a lower back contusion.

It should also be pointed out that Jayson Tatum is questionable as well. The Pistons matchup is also the first leg of a back-to-back, so the Celtics could give some players rest. Oshae Brissett, Svi Mykhailiuk and Lamar Stevens are also on the injury report.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Wasn't really offended" - Steve Kerr downplays potential locker room issues after Jonathan Kuminga's explosive interview

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

Jaylen Brown has only missed one game this season, but there's a chance that the Boston Celtics could rest him against the Detroit Pistons. With how bad the Pistons are playing this season, the Celtics could afford the absence of their second-best player.

But what happened to Brown and how did he suffer the back injury? With around four minutes left in the second quarter, Brown collided with LeBron James. The two-time All-Star was hit in the back by James' knee.

Brown went to the locker room with a minor back injury, while James was subbed out so that medical personnel could look at his left leg injury. Both players returned to finish the game, with Brown contributing 19 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Shaquille O'Neal tries setting up fan on date who was invited to 'Big Chicken' outlet for lunch with 4x champ

Jaylen Brown stats vs Detroit Pistons

Jaylen Brown has played against the Detroit Pistons 21 times during his career. Brown is averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in those 21 matchups. He also has a winning record of 14-7, which is a good sign for Celtics fans.

Another good sign for Boston is the Pistons are the worst team in the league. They are 2-28 this season and are on a 27-game losing streak. They are one loss away from tying the Philadelphia 76ers record for longest losing streak in NBA history.

Detroit already has the record for the longest losing streak in a single season. Things won't get easier as they face the Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors in their next five contests.

Also Read: "Immaculate Vibes" - Donovan Mitchell silences trade noise with Cavs comeback win after Mavs mayhem