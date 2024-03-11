Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Portland Trail Blazers? Latest on the 3-time All-Star's availability (March 11)

Jaylen Brown has been listed as questionable for the Boston Celtics' upcoming game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Brown is dealing with a pelvic and back injury, but has played the past two games against the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

The three-time NBA All-Star has only missed five games this season and has not been ruled out since Feb. 14. He's been relatively healthy during the campaign and is averaging 22.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Brown was clearly bothered by his injury in the loss to Denver, but still managed to put up 41 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. He followed it up with 27 points, three rebounds and three assists in the win over the Suns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "100% a title-or-bust year" - Draymond Green urges Celtics to win championship this year citing looming salary cap troubles

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

According to the Boston Celtics injury report, Jaylen Brown has been diagnosed with a sacroiliac strain. It means Brown is experiencing pain in his sacroiliac joint, which connects his pelvis to his lower back. It's unclear when he suffered the injury, but it was possibly due to a bad fall or landing.

Brown discussed the pain in his back following their loss to the Denver Nuggets. He felt some soreness, but was cleared to play. He credited the adrenaline from playing the game for not feeling anything for its entirety.

"Before the game, my back was pretty sore," Brown said. "But to be honest, once I got in the game and adrenaline kind of got going, kind of really didn’t feel too much. Started getting sore toward the second half. But outside of that, crowd, the adrenaline, all the pain and stuff goes away."

Due to the nature of the Blazers' place in the standings, it should be pointed out that the Celtics giving Brown and the rest of their starters a rest is not out of the question. Kristaps Porzingis is already out, while Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are questionable.

Also Read: "More teams should take this strategy" - Jaylen Brown mocks Steve Kerr and Draymond Green's 'sag off' tactics on him

Jaylen Brown stats vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Jaylen Brown is in his eighth season in the NBA, but has only played against the Portland Trail Blazers 12 times. Brown is averaging just 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals versus Portland in his career. He's also shooting an abysmal 41.6% from the field in those 12 games.

Brown's career-high against the Blazers was a 30-point performance on August 2, 2020, inside the NBA bubble. His worst game versus Portland was a two-point stinker on Jan. 21, 2017, during his rookie season. He was not a regular starter at that point and only played 13 minutes.

Also Read: "Time to choke again" - Jaylen Brown's gallant declaration amid Warriors blowout win leaves NBA fans in splits