Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? | 2021-22 NBA season

Joel Embiid is an excellent center, and, is definitely, the best player on the Pholadelphia 76ers roster. His very presence elevates not only the Sixers offense but also the defense. One of the top contenders for the 2020-21 season's MVP award, Embiid has been capable, thus far, of continuing his excellence into the ongoing season. In the five games played so far, Embiid has averaged 21.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

The 7'0" Kansas graduate is an absolute demon on the court. As a center, Joel Embiid shows his dominance mostly in a region that lies less than 8ft from the bucket. In 2020-21 he landed 218 shots from the aforementioned region. In comparison, he landed 123 shots from the 8-16 ft region. However, the 76ers star is also an able three-point shooter and can stretch the defense when the need arises.

With Ben Simmons out after a stretched-out battle with the Philadelphia franchise, Joel Embiid rose to the occasion to lead his team in the absence of a crucial scorer and defender. But emerging reports have suggested that Embiid has in fact been playing with an injured knee to compensate for the lack of his Australian teammate on the court.

What is Joel Embiid's status for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks?

In the official injury report submitted by the Sixers to the NBA, Embiid has been listed as questionable. The status reflects the uncertainty and indiciveness that has taken over Camp Philly this season. The Simmons saga has left a deep impact on the squad and its impact has been highlighted by decisions taken by JoJo in the past week.

According to Shamona Shelburne, a senior writer for ESPN, Joel has been playing with an injured knee since the season started. She claimed that Embiid told her he couldn't walk for two days after the game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In a video shared by ESPN, Shelburne said: "He told me after this game in New Orleans, he couldn't walk for two days."

With Joel Embiid struggling with such an injury, it seems that the Philadelphia 76ers are finally taking cognizance of an issue that may become far more troubling if not taken care of immediately. It is highly likely that he will sit out the game against the Hawks to try and heal his right knee.

How does Joel Embiid's absence impact the Philadelphia 76ers?

Embiid is not only the best scorer or the second best rebounder on his team but is the general that binds and guides his team. Although the Sixers still have the likes of Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey who can contribute offensively, Joel is effectively the most dominating presence on defense. With both him and Simmons absent, opponents will surely take advantage of the vacuum to dominate their paint.

