The Philippines men's national basketball team, led by Jordan Clarkson, hasn't been able to register a single win in the FIBA World Cup 2023. Tonight, the team will battle it out against South Sudan, who has a 1-2 record in their Group.

In order for them to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Filipino squad will have to win both games against South Sudan and China.

According to an interview with the 2021 Sixth Man of the Year, Clarkson is looking forward to giving it his all for the national squad.

"We’re going to put it together and try to get these [next] two," said Jordan Clarkson. "We know what it means and what it means for the country. We’ll leave everything out on the floor.

He also said that he and the entire squad don't expect an easy challenge from both teams as China was able to beat Gilas in their last two meetings.

"We’re not coming out here trying to lose but we know these two teams are good. They’ve been put together well with size and everything, so we’re ready to compete and fight."

Clarkson is looking forward to leading the team to qualify for the Olympics. So far, they've struggled to get wins against the Dominican Republic, Angola, and Italy.

The Filipino-American guard has averaged 24 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists for Gilas. Despite his excellent outing, it hasn't resulted in wins and they are now in a tough situation to win their next two games.

Jordan Clarkson praises his teammates

Dominican Republic v Philippines: Group A - FIBA World Cup

Despite losing three straight games, Jordan Clarkson is still in high spirits as he compliments his teammates. He saw those who stood out the most over the span of three games and mentioned three players who have been a constant source of help for Gilas:

"Roger [Pogoy] got it. I didn't know much about coming in, seeing how you shot the ball." Said Clarkson. "Dwight [Ramos] has always impressed me. The way he approaches the game, kind of plays his role. AJ [Edu]'s defense has been really well put together in the first game.

The Utah Jazz guard wasn't able to practice a ton with the team and only gets a chance to play with them during international tournaments. Still, he was able to play along with them well, despite the short preparation time.

