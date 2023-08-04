Is Josh Jackson's NBA career over? Former Suns guard's professional run explored after sexual assault allegations

Josh Jackson, the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, was recently accused of sexual assault stemming from a 2022 Super Bowl party.

According to a civil suit that has been filed, Jackson went to a party hosted by Andre Drummond, who wasn't named in the suit. After the end of the party, Jackson invited a woman over, leading to him sexually assaulting her. While there is no legal case open and Jackson isn't facing any charges, the situation has many questioning his future in the league.

Although he was a top pick, Jackson has struggled in recent years, playing himself out of the NBA and into the G League over the past few seasons. After an impressive career in both high school and college, Jackson was drafted by the Phoenix Suns.

He earned All-Rookie second-team honors with 13.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The next year, he kept up the momentum, improving on his 3-point shooting while maintaining 25.2 minutes per game.

Heading into the 2019-20 season, the Phoenix Suns traded Jackson to the Memphis Grizzlies, where he was assigned to the Memphis Hustle. After 26 games, he was called up to the Grizzlies, with whom he averaged 9.0 ppg for 22 games.

Looking at Josh Jackson's time in Detroit, and what the future may hold for the former No. 4 pick

Although he struggled in Memphis, Josh Jackson's decision to sign with the Detroit Pistons saw him take his game to the next level. During the 2020-21 season, Jackson averaged a career-high 13.4 ppg, tying his career-high of 2.3 assists per game as well.

Although the 2020-21 season was an impressive one for him, Jackson spent just 39 games with the team during the 2021-22 season before being traded. As part of the four-team trade that sent Marvin Bagley to the Pistons, Jackson landed in Sacramento, where he joined former Suns teammates.

The move was a short-lived one, however, with Josh Jackson signing with the Toronto Raptors at the end of the season before being waived months later.

Last season, Jackson was absent from the NBA. However, he signed with the G League's Stockton Kings in January before then being waived.

His recent sexual assault suit complicates Jackson's chances of signing a 10-day contract this season to prove he still has what it takes. Given the recent allegations and the ongoing civil suit, it seems more likely that Jackson winds up taking his talents overseas to play basketball in Europe.

