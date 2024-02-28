Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight against Grizzlies? Latest on Timberwolves forward's status (February 28)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is back with his team after missing the game against the San Antonio Spurs last night. This time, the Wolves will take on the Memphis Grizzlies for the fourth and final time this season. The team submitted their injury report and Towns wasn't included.

Last night's absence was his second of the season. On both occasions, his team won. The Wolves took care of business against the Spurs last night and defended home court with a 114-105 win. Anthony Edwards showed his on-court brilliance and had a 34-point performance.

It was also the showdown between Frenchmen Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama. Gobert had 13 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks. Wemby, on the other hand, showed why he was picked first with 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Towns has played 56 games this season and has been available for the majority of their 2023-24 campaign. The former Kentucky big man is averaging 22.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists. His presence this year has helped the Wolves be the top team in the Western Conference.

Last season, he only played 29 games as he dealt with injuries throughout theseason.

Was Karl-Anthony Towns injured against the Spurs?

While Towns was included in the injury report, the big man wasn't injured. The Wolves star was listed as out due to personal reasons. Later on, it was revealed that he was dealing with the passing of his high school teammate. Danny Brix played with KAT at Saint Joseph High School.

Towns took to social media and posted a series of photos of him and Brix.

"To my brother, you were more than my teammate and our captain, you were simply one of my best friends. Love you and will miss you tremendously," Towns posted. "Till our paths cross again."

Karl-Anthony Towns stats vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Since he started his career in the NBA, Karl-Anthony Towns has appeared in 28 games against the Grizzlies. KAT has averaged 19.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and three assists since the start of his journey in the league. For this season, the big man has appeared in three games against Memphis. He's averaged 18.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and three assists.

His season-high against the Grizzlies happened on Dec. 8. KAT had 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists. The 28-year-old shot 50% from beyond the arc and also made 50% of his field goals.

His career-high against the Grizzlies happened on March 23, 2019. Towns had 33 points, 23 rebounds and three assists.