Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest on LA Clippers star's status (Jan. 7)

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is not on the team’s injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the LA Lakers. He's expected to suit up for the Battle of LA. This will be the second matchup between the two LA teams this season. They last played on Nov. 1, which the Lakers won 130-125. Leonard was prolific, scoring 38 points and adding six rebounds and five assists.

The Clippers last played against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, where Leonard had 19 points and nine rebounds in the 111-95 win. Moussa Diabate is the only Clipper to be listed on the injury report. He remains out with a right hand metacarpal fracture.

Leonard is enjoying a stellar season, averaging 24.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 rebounds. He has shot 52.1%, including 43.8% from the 3-point line and 87.6% from the free-throw line.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Leonard recently dealt with a hip injury that kept him out of the lineup for four straight games between Dec. 21 and Dec. 29. He, however, made his return against the Miami Heat on New Year’s Day. Those are the only four games that he has missed this season.

Kawhi Leonard had a history with injuries that forced him to miss games regularly since the 2016-17 season. He played only nine games in 2017-18.

After three moderate seasons, Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season with an ACL injury sustained in the previous season’s playoffs. He missed 30 games in the 2022-23 season, most of which were due to load management.

What are Kawhi Leonard’s stats against the Lakers?

Leonard has an incredible 24-7 record against the LA Lakers, averaging 18.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

