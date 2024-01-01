Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Miami Heat? Latest update on 2-time NBA champion's status (Jan. 1)

After missing the last four games for the LA Clippers, will Kawhi Leonard be playing tonight against the Miami Heat? Leonard has not played since Dec. 20 when he suffered a hip injury. The Clippers lost the first two games without him but have bounced back and won the next two.

According to the latest Clippers injury report, Leonard is listed as questionable against the Heat due to a left hip contusion. He was a full participant in practice on Sunday and could be a game-time decision.

The only other player on the injury report is Mason Plumlee, who's also questionable with a sprained left MCL. Plumlee has not played since Nov. 6 when he suffered the injury against the New York Knicks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Also Read: 5 teams that can cook up the best package for Pascal Siakam as NBA trade deadline nears

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard has stayed healthy in the first 27 games of the season. He missed his first game on Dec. 21 after suffering a hip contusion against the Dallas Mavericks a day before and went on to miss the next four games for the LA Clippers.

According to Clippers coach Ty Lue, Leonard initially suffered the injury on Dec. 8 in the 117-103 win over the Utah Jazz. He played through the injury before aggravating it 12 days later in the 120-111 against the Mavericks.

Injuries have been an issue for Leonard since joining the Clippers in the summer of 2019, fresh off from winning the NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors. He has missed 147 regular-season games, which has been a source of frustration for fans.

Also Read: "Love being on the floor with him" - LeBron James subtly hints disapproval of Austin Reaves' low usage by Darvin Ham

Kawhi Leonard stats vs Heat

Kawhi Leonard has played against the Miami Heat 14 times, averaging 22.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 steals, and shooting 46.8% from the field, 42.0% from beyond the arc and 84.0% from the free-throw line.

Leonard has a winning 12-2 record against the Heat and is 2-0 against them as a Clipper. If he plays tonight, it will be his first time facing Miami since Feb. 5, 2020. He had 14 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals in the 128-111 win.

Also Read: "Fire Darvin Ham" - LA Lakers fans demand coaching change as team drops to .500 after blowout loss