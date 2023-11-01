Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs LA Lakers? Latest update as Ty Lue voices uncertainty over back-to-back game status (Nov 1)

Kawhi Leonard's LA Clippers will play the LA Lakers for the first time this season on Wednesday, November 1. The game will take place at Crypto.com Arena, with the Lakers as hosts, and starts at 10:00 p.m. ET.

It it is currently unclear if Kawhi Leonard will be good to go for this one. Leonard spent 33 minutes on the floor Tuesday night vs. the Orlando Magic, posting just 8 points, on 3/11 shooting and 0/3 from beyond the arc. He also had 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, as the Clippers claimed the 102-118 win to improve to 3-1.

Neither Leonard nor coach Tyronn Lue provided an update after the Orlando game, while the team has yet to release its official injury report for Wednesday's matchup.

Kawhi Leonard told the media that he felt good after the game, while Lue said he 'looked a little tired.'

With that in mind, we should expect him to be a game-time decision for the clash with the Lakers. In addition, it is still unclear how coach Lue and the Clippers will manage his minutes moving forward.

Kawhi Leonard wants the Clippers to play with more consistency this season

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers have their sights set on the NBA championship. After three years of ups and downs and a lot of injury issues, the franchise hopes its superstar duo will be healthy enough to lead the squad to (at least) the NBA Finals for the first time ever.

For his part, Leonard wants to see the Clippers play with more consistency and avoid the ups and downs they had last year.

"We can’t have the same, you know, downfall that we did last year. We have to start it now and be able to build and adjust once we get down into April," the two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP told media before the start of the season, via Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

Without a doubt, the Clippers will need some time to build chemistry and get on the same page, following the James Harden trade. The team sent four players to the Philadelphia 76ers (Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Brown and Marcus Morris) and got Harden and defensive specialist PJ Tucker in return.

Thus, they will need some time to incorporate the two players into the lineup, but Harden's addition makes the Clippers a favorite for the championship. Harden will likely make his debut Monday vs the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

After the James Harden trade, the LA Clippers have their own Big Four in the former NBA MVP, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.