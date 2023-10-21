Is Kemba Walker still in NBA? Looking at 4x NBA All Star's career & more 

Kemba Walker is no longer playing in the NBA. He signed with AS Monaco in France to play in Europe after failing to find a team in the NBA. The former Charlotte Hornets star player was an All-Star player with the Hornets, however, since his knee injury, Kemba hasn't found any takers in the NBA.

Dallas Mavericks acquired him in the midseason, however, his stint was short with the team where he played only nine games. Unfortunately, Walker remained unsigned from any team throughout the remainder of the season. In total, he played 9 games averaging 16 minutes and eight points in the game.

When asked about signing with AS Monaco, Walker said that he does want to play in the NBA, and that is his main goal. However, he is solely focused on his career in Europe and is excited about it.

“I'm not certain. I mean, the NBA is obviously the main goal, but I've played there for many years," Walker said in an interview after joining Monaco. "For now, I'm solely focused on my new adventure, this experience that awaits me with the new life I'm going to have… We're going to have some great moments. Can't wait for it to begin,”

Walker has gone from being the face of the team to being out of the NBA, a drastic change for a player of his caliber. Even when he played only a few games with the Mavs, in Luka Doncic's absence, he scored 32 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It only shows that Walker has a lot of offense to provide to any team.

Kemba Walker and his potential future in the NBA

After Kemba Walker signed with AS Monaco, there are questions about whether the former Hornets player would ever return to the NBA. Walker enjoyed an All-Star status in the NBA, however, after joining the Boston Celtics, his career took a different turn. He hurt his knee and has been largely out of the league now.

After what Mavs GM Nico Harrison said about Kemba Walker, it seems like his return to the NBA is largely shut. Speaking about Kemba’s knee, Harrison clearly expressed his doubts about his longevity.

"It's not good. It's not good at all. But he's rehabbed it and it's the best he's felt in the last two years so, we'll see how long that lasts," he said.

While he might enjoy success in Europe, playing in the NBA seems like a far-fetched idea. Struggling with his lingering injury, Kemba Walker has never been excellent on defense and there are very few teams who would want to bet their money on the 4 x NBA All-Star.