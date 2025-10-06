  • home icon
  Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Hawks? Latest on superstar's highly-anticipated Rockets debut (Oct. 6, 2025 NBA Preseason)

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Hawks? Latest on superstar's highly-anticipated Rockets debut (Oct. 6, 2025 NBA Preseason)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 06, 2025 11:16 GMT
Houston Rockets Media Day - Source: Getty
Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Hawks? Latest on superstar's highly-anticipated Rockets debut (Oct. 6, 2025 NBA Preseason). (Image Source: Getty)

The Houston Rockets will tip off their 2025 NBA preseason campaign on Monday with a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Head coach Ime Udoka recently confirmed that Kevin Durant will be available for all four tune-up games ahead of the regular season, meaning the two-time NBA champion is set to make his much-anticipated Rockets debut on Monday.

This marks Durant’s fifth franchise in his 19th NBA season, following stints with the Seattle SuperSonics / Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns. The perennial All-Star joined the Rockets during the offseason in a historic seven-team trade, bringing an end to his two-year tenure with Phoenix.

While Durant is yet to take the floor with his new teammates in an official game, the former MVP has already embraced the team’s culture and chemistry, blending seamlessly into the Rockets' locker room environment.

"How connected everybody is," Durant said of his teammates after just third day of practice. "The dialogue is pretty open. The truth can be told without guys getting in their feelings about it."
"I feel like they were always a connected group. Especially Alpi (Sengun) and twin (Thompson), I felt like they were always on the same page, as opponents."

On the court, Kevin Durant is expected to fit seamlessly with the rest of the roster. After all, the 15-time All-Star is arguably one of the easiest superstars to integrate into any system, with his versatile skill set capable of instantly elevating a team’s level of play and overall standards.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks? (2025 NBA Preseason)

The preseason game between the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks will take place on Monday, Oct. 6, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Rockets vs. Hawks game will be telecast live on FanDuel Sports Network-Southeastern. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

