Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest update on two-time NBA champion's availability (Dec. 15)

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are set to welcome the New York Knicks at the Footprint Center on Friday night. Durant returned from injury on Wednesday night, putting up 27 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the loss to the Brooklyn Nets. So is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Knicks?

According to the latest Suns injury report, Durant is expected to suit up tonight in what could be a historic game for the franchise. For the first time this season, Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are all healthy and might finally make their debut as a trio.

The Suns have been unlucky with injuries in the first two months of the season. Booker dealt with foot injuries, while Beal had a bad back. Durant has stayed relatively healthy before missing two games since last week.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant has missed a total of four games this season. He was absent in the Phoenix Suns' first two games following their elimination from the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament because of a sprained left ankle.

Durant suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Suns' game against the LA Lakers in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament. He played through the sprained ankle for the rest of the game but was rested for two games on Dec. 8 and 12.

With the Suns falling into the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings, they would need their "Big 3" to find a way to make it work. Bradley Beal will have to make the biggest adjustment since KD and Devin Booker have played together since last season.

Kevin Durant's stats vs New York Knicks

The two-time NBA champion loves playing against the New York Knicks. He has faced the team 24 times in his illustrious career, averaging 29.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals, while shooting 49.9% from the field, 35.9 from beyond the arc and 87.4 from free throws.

If Durant plays tonight, he'll have fewer touches and opportunities to score due to the presence of Bradley Beal. Nevertheless, the wait is likely over for many Suns fans waiting for the debut of their new "Big 3."

Phoenix ends their five-game home stand on Sunday against the Washington Wizards. They will then face the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks until Christmas.

