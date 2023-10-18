Is Klay Thompson playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest injury update from the Golden State Warriors (Oct. 18)

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are gearing up for an NBA preseason rematch against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday (Oct. 18). The two teams previously squared off on Sunday, with Golden State securing a 121-115 overtime victory.

Wednesday’s matchup will mark the Warriors’ (3-0) fourth of five preseason games after going undefeated in their first three. Meanwhile, the Kings (0-3) will be looking to secure their first preseason victory after losing their first three games.

As for Thompson’s availability, he appears ready to go, as he is not listed on the Warriors’ injury report. He has also played in all three of Golden State’s preseason games so far. However, given that Thompson is 33 years old with an extensive injury history, the Warriors may opt to rest him closer to game time.

Outside of Thompson, Golden State's injury report is quite long, with guards Chris Paul (rest), Steph Curry (rest) and Cory Joseph (back) listed as questionable. Meanwhile, guard Rodney McGruder (concussion) and forward Draymond Green (ankle) have been ruled out.

As for Sacramento, big man JaVale McGee (wrist) is listed as questionable. Meanwhile, guard Chris Duarte (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the preseason.

Wednesday’s matchup between the Warriors and the Kings will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco. It will tip off at 10 p.m. EST on NBA TV.

How has Klay Thompson fared in preseason so far?

After coming off a bounce-back 2022-23 NBA season, Klay Thompson has struggled offensively through his first three preseason games. The star shooting guard is averaging just 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 33.3% shooting in 17.4 minutes per game.

However, this probably shouldn’t be cause for concern for Warriors fans as Thompson and the rest of Golden State’s vets have not been going full tilt. The 33-year-old has also been in news headlines lately regarding his lack of traction on a new contract extension with Golden State. So, perhaps that has also played a role in his early struggles.

Last season, Thompson averaged 21.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 0.7 spg and 4.4 3pg on 43.6% shooting over 69 games.

