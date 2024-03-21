Is LeBron James eligible for All-NBA Team selection? Examining LA Lakers star's chances under positionless rules

LeBron James remains eligible for NBA awards, including All-NBA Team selection since he has only missed nine games this season. James will need to play five more games to officially qualify and reach the 65-game threshold rule that the league enforced this season.

The NBA also changed the rules for All-NBA Teams this season, which will be positionless from now on. As long as "King James" is eligible for selection, he has a chance of making his 20th All-NBA Team. The only season he was not selected was his first year in the league.

But what are his chances of making it this season? The LA Lakers superstar is averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game as the oldest player in the league. He's also shooting 53.2% from the field, including a career-high 40.6% from beyond the arc.

Based on his averages this season, LeBron James might still be a Top 15 player. The only problem is the LA Lakers are 10th in the Western Conference, which could affect how voters will see his impact on winning.

It's safe to assume that top MVP candidates like Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum will be named All-NBA First Team.

Then it gets tricky for the Second and Third Teams because there's a lot of players who deserve to be part of it. Domantas Sabonis is the league leader in triple-doubles and recently became the ninth player to record 50 straight double-doubles.

Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Edwards are the best players for the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively. Paul George and Rudy Gobert could also get some consideration, while Anthony Davis is expected to receive some votes.

Steph Curry, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, De'Aaron Fox, Zion Williamson, Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker are also potential selections.

In the end, voters might have to choose between James and Davis for the final spot in the All-NBA Third Team. If the Lakers somehow manage to climb the standings toward the end of the regular season, LeBron and AD's chances of making it together slightly increase.

Can LeBron James reach the 65-game threshold?

The LA Lakers have 13 games remaining on their schedule before the start of the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament. LeBron James has played in 60 of the 69 games for the Lakers so far, which means he only needs five more games to officially qualify for awards and All-NBA Team selections.

The four-time NBA champion has been dealing with an ankle injury for more than two months now. He has played through it for the majority of the Lakers' game and has been a mainstay on the injury report.

As long as James doesn't suffer any serious injuries or aggravate his ankle, it's safe to say that he'll be reaching the 65-game threshold.

