LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, shares unseen throwback snap of her teenage self on IG

Not many remember what Savannah James looked like back when she was a teenager as the focus was mainly on LeBron James at the time. The wife of the LA Lakers superstar recently shared a throwback photo of herself with a few of her friends, back when they were teenagers.

Savannah was just a high school girl in her teens when her life changed when she started dating LeBron. The two reportedly started dating in 2002, a year before the future Hall of Fame player was drafted.

Both were teenagers just going with the flow of life. What Savannah posted in her Instagram stories shows off her youthful look before the fame and stardom surrounded her life.

"Millennial realness," Savannah posted.

Savannah James shows off her teen looks on Instagram

Fast forward to where she is now, and not much has changed as she's still naturally stunning. Even with the fame, Savannah isn't shy in looking back at her life before her husband became one of the biggest basketball stars in the world.

Savannah James dances with LeBron and Zhuri

The James household seems to be having a ton of fun lately. The trio of Savannah James, LeBron and their daughter, Zhuri, posted a video of them having a good time together. All three showed off their dance moves to Michael Jackson's "Liberian Girl."

However, it's not the original rendition of the song as it's reportedly been remixed by DJ EMZ. While the mother-daughter tandem of Savannah and Zhuri seem to be aware of the steps, the LA Lakers star had a bit of flare to his steps.

Watch the video below to see the family dance together.

The James family loves to dance, as Savannah's two sons have also participated in a few dance challenges that have gone viral on the internet.

Savannah James gets into podcasting

Aside from having fun inside the house, Savannah has announced her plans to start a podcast of her own. The NBA star's wife will reportedly start a podcast called "Everybody's Crazy." She won't do it by herself, as April McDaniel will be her co-host. She teased about the project two months ago, but there aren't any new updates.

On the other hand, LeBron started his podcast with former NBA shooting guard JJ Redick called "Mind the Game." It's a different approach to a typical basketball podcast since they discuss the technical side of the sport, often analyzing plays.

