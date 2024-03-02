Is LeBron James playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on Lakers superstar's status as he approaches 40,000 points (March 2, 2024)

LeBron James of the LA Lakers has been listed as questionable ahead of their game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been dealing with a left ankle injury since the start of the year. He has missed five games due to the injury, but he's not been a late scratch for games all season long.

"The King" is having another fantastic season despite being the oldest player in the league. He's averaging 25.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 52.5% from the field, 40.8% from beyond the arc and 73.6% from the free-throw line.

James is also closing in on becoming the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 career points. He is nine points away from history and it will likely happen on Friday against the defending champions. It has been almost a decade since he was held under nine points in a game.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James has been dealing with peroneal tendinopathy in his left ankle since the start of 2024. James is a regular on the LA Lakers injury report and has missed five games due to the injury. He got some form of treatment for his ankle during the All-Star break, but missed the Lakers' first game back on Feb. 22 against the Golden State Warriors.

Before his left ankle problems, "The King" was dealing with a left calf injury from the second of November until the third of December. He suffered the injury against the Phoenix Suns after accidentally running into Kevin Durant's knees. He missed three games in a month because of it.

LeBron James stats vs. LA Clippers

LeBron James has faced the Denver Nuggets a total of 42 times during his storied career. James is averaging 26.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game against the Nuggets. He has a losing record vs. Denver in his career at 20-22.

As a member of the LA Lakers, James is 7-7 against the Nuggets. It's not a pretty record, but Denver has been one of the best teams in the West since 2018. His career high vs. the Nuggets is 39 points and it happened on March 7, 2018, when he was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On the other hand, James' worst performance against them happened during his time with the Lakers. He had 14 points on 5-for-15 shooting on Nov. 27, 2018. With thousands in attendance at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, it would be hard to see "The King" not reach 40,000.

