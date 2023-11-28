Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Houston Rockets? Latest update on 3x All-Star's injury (Nov. 28) 

Luka Doncic suffered a thumb injury in the first minute of the Dallas Mavericks game against the LA Clippers on Saturday. Doncic played through the injury but had to undergo further testing in the last few days. So, is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Houston Rockets?

According to the Mavericks' latest injury report, there are four players listed as out, while one is questionable. Doncic is not one of those players, so he's expected to play Dallas' final group stage game in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

Greg Brown III, Dexter Dennis, Maxi Kleber and A.J. Lawson are out, while Dereck Lively II is questionable. Kleber and Lively are the only two players dealing with injury, while the other three are assigned to the Mavericks' G League affiliate, the Texas Legends.

Luka Doncic underwent X-rays at half-time of the Dallas Mavericks loss to the LA Clippers on Saturday. The results were negative, and Doncic could play through the pain, putting up 30 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Doncic had an MRI in Dallas the next day and was diagnosed with a "low-grade" sprained left thumb. He participated in the Mavericks' practice on Monday, with coach Jason Kidd confirming that his best player will be available despite the injury.

"MRI performed here in Dallas confirmed a left thumb sprain, but he practiced and will be available tomorrow," Kidd said.

What if Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki played together at the same time during their prime?

Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic (right) played together for one season.

Dirk Nowitzki played with Luka Doncic in his final year in the league, which was the latter's rookie season. Nowitzki was no longer the player he once was, while Doncic was in his first year in the league.

What if the Dallas Mavericks had them both at the same time during their prime? Team owner Mark Cuban thought that it would have been like the duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

"We only got to see little glimpses when Dirk was at the end, which, could you imagine if they were both in their prime?" Cuban told FanSided. "Oh my goodness. That's MJ and Scottie again."

Cuban also reckons Doncic is capable of surpassing Nowitzki as the team's greatest player ever.

He explained that "Luka Magic" has the advantage of playing in a different era but needs to have a lot of accolades if he wants to be known as the greatest Maverick in history.

