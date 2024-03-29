Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on 5-time All-Star's injury status (March 29)

Luka Doncic is questionable to play against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. The five-time NBA All-Star was questionable for Tuesday's contest between the teams but still played. He's expected to suit up again. Doncic only played for three quarters on Tuesday.

He tallied 28 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes as the Mavericks blew the Kings away with a 132-96 win. Doncic found his shooting stroke with a 55.6% efficiency from the floor.

The Mavericks are in a must-win situation on Friday and will hope Doncic plays. They are competing with the Kings, Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers for the sixth spot in the Western Conference, and a loss could see them lose grip in the standings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic is on the Mavericks' injury report, citing left Achilles soreness. He has been dealing with the ailment since Sunday. Doncic was previously suffering from a hamstring injury. He has also had ankle, nose, back and quad injuries this season, leading to nine missed games. The Mavericks are 3-6 without the MVP candidate.

Also read: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Injury Reports

Luka Doncic stats vs. Sacramento Kings

Doncic has averaged 27.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists in 16 games against the Kings. However, he's won just six games against the Mavericks' conference rivals.

This season, Doncic has averaged 27.0 ppg, 10.3 rpg and 10.0 apg against the Kings in three games. Dallas is 1-2 in its season series against Sacramento.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings?

NBA TV will broadcast the Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings game. Local TV operators WFAA / UniMas 49 and NBC Sports Sacramento will also provide coverage. Fans outside the US can watch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. EDT.

The Mavericks will be the favorites to win if Luka Doncic plays. They are on a five-game winning streak, while the Kings have lost two of their last four games. The Mavericks looked unplayable for the Kings in their previous matchup.

Dallas seems to have struck excellent chemistry with a new-look roster and the tweaked starting lineup with PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford. Doncic and Kyrie Irving Irving's pairing has also worked well since the trade deadline, elevating Dallas' performances.

Also read: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction and Betting Tips