Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest update on 2-time NBA MVP's status (Dec. 18)

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are back in action on Monday as they welcome Luka Doncic and Co. at the Ball Arena. "The Joker" remains an elite player producing at a high level for the defending champions. So, is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks?

According to the Nuggets' injury report, Jokic will suit up on Monday against the Mavericks. He's coming off a great performance in Denver's 118-117 loss to the OKC Thunder last Saturday, registering 24 points, six rebounds, 12 assists and two steals.

There are four players on the team's injury report, with Vlatko Cancar listed as out. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is questionable and will have to pass the league's concussion protocol before returning. Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray are probable and will likely play against Dallas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "She the only one" - Anthony Edwards' public commitment to girlfriend Jeanine Robel resurfaces after latest allegations by Paige Jordae

What happened to Nikola Jokic?

What happened to Nikola Jokic?

"The Joker" has stayed healthy for the Denver Nuggets this season as they look to defend their NBA championship. Jokic has only missed one game this season compared to the rest of the Nuggets' starters who have endured injuries in the first two months of the campaign.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP missed Denver's game against the LA Clippers on Nov. 27 because of a minor back injury. He has played every game since then, but his scoring has taken a dip.

Nevertheless, Jokic is still performing at a high level, and the Nuggets cannot afford to be without their best player. Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have missed a combined 20 games this season.

Also Read: "You're a f**king pu**y" - Dillon Brooks' alleged dust-up with ref Suyash Mehta before ejection leaked

Nikola Jokic's stats vs Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokic has played against the Dallas Mavericks 26 times in the regular season. Jokic is averaging 18.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.2 steals in those 26 games, with the Nuggets winning 14 times.

The two-time MVP did not have his breakout campaign until his fourth year in the NBA and only became a superstar when he won the Michael Jordan MVP award in the 2020-21 season.

Since the 2019-20 season, Jokic has averaged 23.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 12 games against Dallas, shooting 58.5% from the field, 34.1% from beyond the arc and 72.2% from the charity stripe.

Also Read: "Selling my parlay against the Wizards" - Phoenix Suns fans infuriated after measly 46-point scoring half vs NBA's worst defense