Is Paul Pierce divorced? Looking at Celtics legend's personal life & more

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce has been retired since 2017, and it looks like he's been having fun with his post-basketball life. One of the things fans are curious about is the state of his dating life. Let's look at the personal life of the man called "The Truth."

Pierce was divorced even before the famous incident where he live-streamed himself playing poker surrounded by women in bikinis. The date of his divorce from his ex-wife, Julie, isn't known, but the former Celtics star has expressed his singleness online before. The live-streaming incident caused him to lose his job at ESPN.

Before making it into the Hall of Fame in 2021, the issue that happened between him and ESPN in September 2020 became a hot topic.

"Come on, I didn’t do anything illegal," Pierce said. "These motherf*****s in the Hall of Fame, some did (cocaine), f***ing battery. What the f*** did I do? I was just having a good time. All the people coming after me, half you motherf******s do the same s***. You’re just hiding it. And you all are married while you’re doing it. I’m divorced. I’m retired. I’m having fun."

Pierce played 19 NBA seasons and was almost synonymous with the Celtics, spending 15 seasons with the team, winning one title and a finals MVP in 2008. The 6-foot-7 scorer was then traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2013. Following that, he was in the league for three more seasons before retiring in 2017.

Paul Pierce is loving the current Celtics backcourt

The Celtics made significant changes this season to help their chances of contending for a title. Their biggest change was trading for Jrue Holiday, solidifying their backcourt. After the trade, fans saw how great the backcourt duo of Holiday and Derrick White is for Boston.

As a former player for the franchise, Paul Pierce can't help but praise the duo of Holiday and White.

"When they’re on the court, they play every possession, like, they’re going for offensive rebounds, they’re (playing defense), they’re cutting, they’re setting screens, and they’re going for steals," Pierce said. "They never stop playing the game. Like, your star might go over here and wait on the ball or don’t go for the offensive rebounds.

"They play every part of the game you can play. It looks hella scrappy in person. It’s like, damn, next thing you know Holiday is coming up with an offensive rebound or White comes up with a big offensive rebound, or (one of them) hit a big 3 or came up with a big stop at the end. It looked crazy."

Pierce is excited to see what this Celtics squad can do this season after making considerable changes.

