Is Julius Randle playing against the Heat? Latest injury update on Knicks' star ahead of matchup (2nd May 2023)

Julius Randle was sidelined for Game 1, as the Miami Heat got the better of the Knicks to take a 1-0 series lead with home-court advantage still a factor heading into Game 2.

Julius Randle is listed as questionable for Game 2 as he sustained a left ankle sprain during the Knicks' first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. During Game 5, Julius went up to challenge Caris LeVert's shot and landed awkwardly. He was seen being helped by the team's coaching staff and was assisted back to the locker room.

The Knicks injury report also includes point guard Jalen Brunson. Brunson is listed as questionable as he is dealing with soreness in his right ankle.

In the first-round series against the Cavaliers, the Knicks forward averaged 14.4 points on 33.8% shooting, including 23.5% from 3-point range, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists. It was a subpar series for Randle.

Julius Randle's coach Tom Thibodeau on the Knicks' disappointing Game 1 loss

Following the Game 1 loss, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to the media regarding the team's subpar shooting from 3-point range.

"The game tells you what to do, so if you're open, you got to let it go," Thibodeau said. "They're going to collapse and we have to make the right reads. That's it"

The Miami Heat held the New York Knicks to 20.6% shooting from 3-point range as they couldn't find any rhythm all game as they only went 7-of-34 from that distance. The Heat went 13-of-39 from the 3-point line.

Jalen Brunson had 25 points but was 0-7 from the perimeter. Josh Hart shot 41.7% in the game but was 0-4 from the distance. RJ Barrett had 26 points but was only 1-5 from 3. The lowly 3-point shooting performance also included Immanuel Quickley's 1-4 shooting and Quentin Grimes' 1-3 shooting.

Obi Toppin's 4-of-11 was the only decent 3-point shooting performance from the Knicks roster. He finished the game with 18 points on 7-15 shooting, nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal.

From how the Knicks performed, it can be said that the team needed Julius Randle's presence as it adds defensive pressure under the rim and also takes away some of the attention Brunson gets on the offensive end of the ball.

Tom Thibodeau was asked regarding Julius Randle's availability in Game 1 and if he was close to playing at all.

"I don't know how close," Thibodeau said. "I know he worked out before and I just trust him and the medical staff to make that decision. I planned both ways. Once they make the decision, that's it. You live with it and get ready with what you have and we have more than enough."

