Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest on 2-time NBA MVP's status (February 5)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will continue their five-game road trip on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors are 1-1 after beating the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 2 and losing to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday in double overtime.

Curry exploded for 60 points in the 141-134 loss to the Hawks at the State Farm Arena. He made 10 3-point shots, but it was not enough to lift the Warriors to victory. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins continued to struggle, while Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga and Lester Quinones helped Curry to keep the Warriors in the game.

According to the latest Warriors injury report, Curry is expected to play against the Nets. The two-time NBA MVP has only missed three games this season and has played in every game since sitting out on Jan. 13 against the Milwaukee Bucks due to rest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Also Read: How long is Joel Embiid out for? Exploring whether Sixers star could miss the season after latest injury update

Steph Curry injury report

As mentioned above, Steph Curry has missed just three games this season. He missed two straight games back on Nov. 14 and 16 due to a minor knee injury. He made his return on Nov. 18 against the OKC Thunder and played 25 consecutive games.

The streak ended on Jan. 13 when Curry missed the game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Golden State Warriors gave him the night off, which is understandable given Curry's age. It was also the second game of a back-to-back, so the rest was warranted at the time.

Also Read: "Clips go as he goes" - Skip Bayless draws Kawhi Leonard-Lamar Jackson parallels while hyping MVP prospects

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry missed two games in mid-November due to a knee injury. It happened on Nov. 12 against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he fell on his right knee. He underwent an MRI the day after and there was not any structural damage. He was diagnosed with a sore knee and returned to action six days later against the OKC Thunder.

Also Read: "Has to be Thanasis" - NBA Twitter enters hilarious discourse over 'worst player' title, Thanasis Antetokounmpo rivals Killian Hayes

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets?

The Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets is scheduled for Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area and the YES Network in New York.

It will also be available via radio on SiriusXM620 AM across the United States, 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area and 660 AM in Brooklyn. Live streaming options include fuboTV, which is a paid subscription.

Also Read: "Love you kiddo" - Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union wholeheartedly wishes stepson Zaire on 22nd birthday

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!