Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (Oct. 27)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were off to a rocky start to the season after losing to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. The Warriors will make a short trip to Sacramento on Friday to face the Kings. Is Curry playing tonight against the Kings?

According to the latest NBA injury report, Curry will be playing tonight and is not suffering from any injury or illness. However, he was cold from beyond the arc against the Suns, going just 4-for-12 in the 108-104 loss. He finished with a team-high 27 points plus five rebounds, one assists and a steal.

Phoenix were in control of the first half, but the Warriors came back in the third quarter to make the game close. Chris Paul struggled in his Warriors debut, shooting just 4-for-15 from the field. He had 14 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

The only player on the injury report for the Golden State Warriors is Draymond Green, who is still recovering from a sprained ankle sprain. Green did not play in the preseason due to the injury, but has already been cleared for practice and continues to work on his conditioning.

The Warriors will have to remain focused on getting their first win of the season out of the way. Steph Curry told reporters in the postgame press conference that the team's energy was great, but could have done better on some of their possessions.

Under Armour Steph Curry Brand to sign De'Aaron Fox

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors will be matched up against De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings tonight. The game will likely have great energy since the two teams faced each other in the first round of the playoffs last season.

It should also be worth mentioning that Fox just agreed to a sponsorship deal for the Curry Brand. The Kings speedster is the first player to sign with Under Armour under the Curry Brand, which was launched back in 2020. The Curry Brand is the signature line of the four-time champion with UA.

"This is definitely a special occasion," Curry said on 'NBA Today.' "I've been rocking Under Armour since 2013 and Curry Brand's been in existence since 2020. To be able to partner with somebody like D-Fox while we're still competing, while we're still battling.

"For me to be sitting next to him, to understand what this opportunity really means and allow him to take it and run with it is a dream come true for me because there's no better guy than him."

