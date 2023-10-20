Is Steph Curry playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (20th October)

The Golden State Warriors had played four preseason games and Steph Curry has only missed one. They will be wrapping up the preseason with the matchup against the young San Antonio Spurs this coming October 20 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. This matchup will be broadcast live at the NBC Sports Bay Area at exactly 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

In the most recent game of the Warriors on October 18, Curry logged 31 minutes, his most so far, against the Sacramento Kings and scored a team-high 30 points, consisting of eight three-pointers. He also had five assists, four rebounds and one steal.

This time around, Curry played point guard on the starting lineup as he joined Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Chris Paul came off the bench, logging 30 minutes.

So far, Steph Curry looked good in that matchup with the Kings and he seems healthy to feature in the next game as well. The Golden State Warriors are still experimenting with different lineups this preseason and we may see another rotation involving Curry from Coach Steve Kerr against the San Antonio Spurs.

Steph Curry sees positive things about teammate Jonathan Kuminga

Being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the Steph Curry era holds a double-edged sword. The team is stacked with talent and rookies like Jonathan Kuminga may need a lot of patience in order to crack the rotation.

Entering the 2023-24 season, Kuminga is in his third year in the league. He was limited to 20 minutes per game but was able to provide the team with 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

“What you see is him embracing the challenge of what’s in front of him," Curry said about Kuminga. "I know he is a competitor and somebody who was on a fast track to the league. I’m sure he wanted to be playing more minutes early and have more to show for his first two years."

"At the end of the day, he has to understand that the best is yet to come for him. There is a role for him. There’s a way for him to help us win games and that will be rewarded in the long run,” Curry added.

In the Warriors' recent preseason matchup against the Kings, Jonathan Kuminga logged in 29 minutes and tallied 18 points, six rebounds and two assists.