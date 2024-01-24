Is Terry Rozier playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on newest Miami Heat star's debut (January 24)

Terry Rozier played his final game with the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rozier was traded to the Miami Heat the next day in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a protected 2027 first-round pick. The pick will become unprotected in 2028 if it doesn't convey.

According to the latest Heat injury report, Rozier is listed as questionable for his first game with his new team. There's a chance for the 29-year-old guard to make his debut against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Kaseya Center in front of many Heat fans.

Rozier is not nursing any injury and is tagged questionable because of his pending trade. It means both teams are possibly waiting for medical results and other paperwork for the deal to become official. Lowry is already out for the Hornets in their game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Terry Rozier injury update

Terry Rozier is not currently injured for the Miami Heat. He's only listed as questionable because of his pending trade from the Charlotte Hornets. Both teams will need to ensure that there won't be any problems for both players before the deal becomes official.

However, Rozier had a few injuries earlier this season for the Hornets. He missed nine games from Nov. 5 to Nov. 22 with a groin injury. He missed another game on Dec. 23 with a sore right knee, but was able to return three days later. His last injury occurred on New Year's Day when he was absent due to a non-COVID illness.

What does Terry Rozier bring to the Miami Heat?

The Miami Heat acquiring Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets is another brilliant move by Pat Riley. The Heat made it to the NBA Finals last season with an aging point guard in Kyle Lowry. Riley turned Lowry, who is on an expiring contract, into a player averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists this season.

Rozier is just in his second year of a four-year, $96.3 million contract. It's not a bad deal for a player, who can score and make plays. He easily fits into the Heat roster with Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. He also seems built to adapt to the famed Heat Culture environment.

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat is scheduled for Wednesday at the Kaseya Center in Miami Florida. The game is set to start at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthEast-Memphis and Bally Sports Sun.

It's also available via radio on SiriusXM across the United States, 92.9 FM ESPN and 680 AM in Memphis, and AM 560 Sports WQAM and WAQI 710 AM in South Florida. Live streaming options include NBA League Pass and fuboTV, which are both paid subscriptions.

