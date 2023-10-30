Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest injury update from New Orleans Pelicans (Oct. 30)

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are off to a great start to the season. The Pelicans are one of the six remaining undefeated teams in the league and hold a 2-0 record. They will host the Golden State Warriors at the Smoothie King Center on Monday night.

One of the problems for the Pelicans in the past two seasons has been Williamson's health. He has only played a total of 29 games in that span, but has looked fit and in great condition in the team's first two games of the season.

Is Williamson playing tonight against the Warriors?

According to the latest injury report by ESPN, the 23-year-old is healthy and will be available to play on Monday. Williamson is averaging 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in the first two games of the season, while shooting 61.8% from the field.

While the New Orleans Pelicans will be happy that Zion Williamson is healthy and available, they still have three players on their injury report. Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III are all listed as out against the Golden State Warriors.

Alvarado has been out since September after suffering an ankle injury during an offseason workout. He's expected to be re-evaluated next week and could be on his way to making his season debut.

Marshall is dealing with a right knee contusion and there's no timetable for his return. He suffered the injury in the preseason, but it's not a very serious one.

As for Murphy, he underwent knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus last month. He is expected to make a full recovery, but will be out for 10 to 12 weeks.

Zion Williamson has not taken a shot outside the paint this season

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans against the New York Knicks

As mentioned earlier, Zion Williamson is averaging 23.5 points per game, while shooting 61.8% from the field in the first two games of the season. Williamson has not taken a shot outside the paint, going 21-for-34 from inside the key, as per CBS Sports. The only time he shot outside the paint was when he took free throws.

Williamson has gone 5-for-9 from the charity stripe this season as a result of his aggressiveness in the paint. Before his injury last season, he took just nine jump shots and 19 3-point attempts in 29 games.

The Pelicans were atop the NBA standings before injuries ravaged their roster in January. It will be interesting to see where the team finishes this season if all of their stars are healthy.

