Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against Kings? Latest on Pelicans forward's availability (Feb. 13)

The New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings will square off for the second time in as many nights in a regular season matchup on Thursday. Zion Williamson is unlikely to play as the Pelicans are on the second night of a back-to-back. Notably, the star forward was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game before being upgraded to available just before tip-off.

Williamson has already missed several games this season due to a hamstring injury and the Pelicans' medical staff has been cautious with his workload since his return.

Regarding back-to-back games, the team has maintained a strict approach, allowing Williamson to play in only one of the two matchups. Last month, the former Duke standout acknowledged that he feels capable of playing on consecutive nights, but the Pelicans organization has opted to take a more conservative approach with his availability.

"Let me make this clear to everybody out there," Williamson said. “If I can play in back-to-backs, I would. Physically, yes I can. But I work for the Pelicans. They have decided that based off the numbers, it’s not smart to do that right now. So if that’s what they feel, I’m rocking with them on that."

Zion Williamson put on an impressive all-round performance against the Kings on Wednesday. In just 28 minutes, the star forward tallied 33 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting an efficient 13 of 18 from the field, including a perfect 1 of 1 from beyond the arc.

Where to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

The New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings game will be broadcast live on NBCS-CA (local) and Gulf Coast Sports (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

The Pelicans vs. Kings game will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

