Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against Rockets? Latest on Pelicans superstar's availability for preseason game (Oct. 14)

Zion Williamson is likely to lead the New Orleans Pelicans' charge against the Houston Rockets in an NBA preseason game on Tuesday. The Pelicans will play their first tune-up of this campaign against an NBA team, as the franchise earlier played two games in Australia at the beginning of the month.Williamson travelled to Down Under and was in action in both games. The athletic forward looked sharp and displayed his dominance on the court with spectacular performances in limited minutes. Moreover, the former Duke phenom appeared to have undergone a physical transformation in the offseason as he looked slimmer than last season.In the first outing against Melbourne United, Zion Williamson scored 15 points on 5 of 8 shooting while also recording five assists and two steals. In the next game against the South East Melbourne Phoenix, the 6-foot-6 forward showed his versatility with an emphatic performance.He recorded eight points, pulled down nine rebounds, dished out eight assists, recorded three steals and two blocks in just the opening half of the contest.As Williamson gears up for his sixth season in the NBA, the biggest challenge for him would be to stay healthy and available for his team. The two-time All-Star has shown flashes of his individual brilliance when healthy, but has missed far too many games with injuries over the course of his young career.Last season, he missed 52 games but averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals through 30 games he played. Apart from missing an entire 2021-22 season, Williamson has played more than 50 games in a season only twice in his career.How to watch Zion Williamson in action during Pelicans vs. Rockets preseason game?The preseason game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).The Pelicans vs. Rockets game will be telecast live on Gulf Coast Sports &amp; Entertainment Network (local) and Space City Network (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website.