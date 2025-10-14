  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Zion Williamson
  • Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against Rockets? Latest on Pelicans superstar's availability for preseason game (Oct. 14)

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against Rockets? Latest on Pelicans superstar's availability for preseason game (Oct. 14)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 14, 2025 13:30 GMT
New Orleans Pelicans v S.E. Melbourne Phoenix - Source: Getty
Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against Rockets? Latest on Pelicans superstar's availability for preseason game (Oct. 14). (Image Source: Getty)

Zion Williamson is likely to lead the New Orleans Pelicans' charge against the Houston Rockets in an NBA preseason game on Tuesday. The Pelicans will play their first tune-up of this campaign against an NBA team, as the franchise earlier played two games in Australia at the beginning of the month.

Ad

Williamson travelled to Down Under and was in action in both games. The athletic forward looked sharp and displayed his dominance on the court with spectacular performances in limited minutes. Moreover, the former Duke phenom appeared to have undergone a physical transformation in the offseason as he looked slimmer than last season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the first outing against Melbourne United, Zion Williamson scored 15 points on 5 of 8 shooting while also recording five assists and two steals. In the next game against the South East Melbourne Phoenix, the 6-foot-6 forward showed his versatility with an emphatic performance.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He recorded eight points, pulled down nine rebounds, dished out eight assists, recorded three steals and two blocks in just the opening half of the contest.

As Williamson gears up for his sixth season in the NBA, the biggest challenge for him would be to stay healthy and available for his team. The two-time All-Star has shown flashes of his individual brilliance when healthy, but has missed far too many games with injuries over the course of his young career.

Ad
Ad

Last season, he missed 52 games but averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals through 30 games he played. Apart from missing an entire 2021-22 season, Williamson has played more than 50 games in a season only twice in his career.

How to watch Zion Williamson in action during Pelicans vs. Rockets preseason game?

The preseason game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Pelicans vs. Rockets game will be telecast live on Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (local) and Space City Network (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Pelicans Fan? Check out the latest New Orlean Pelicans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications