Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Ahkeema proudly flaunts her jewelry collection in personal statement

After an impressive offseason, Zion Williamson has been excited to prove himself in the 2025-26 season. While he has been putting in work in the gym, his girlfriend Ahkeema has been right behind him, supporting him on every step.

On Tuesday, Ahkeema posted on her Instagram showing off her expensive jewelry collection and her aesthetic quotient. In her first IG Story, the girlfriend of the New Orleans Pelicans star posted a picture of her bedroom's interior. The theme showed off her love for nature, and two golden dreamcatchers and pendant lamps completed the aesthetics of the cozy room.

"Recreating this ✨," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@ahh_concreterose]

In the second IG Story, she posted a picture of her jewelry collection from "SOL's Jewelry." The collection featured a pair of bracelets and another bracelet with gemstone motifs. The jewelry box also featured a diamond necklace.

[Credit: IG/@ahh_concreterose]

According to People, Ahkeema and Zion Williamson have been dating since Feb. 2023. However, the couple hasn't publicly spoken about their relationship timeline. In addition to a daughter, Azira, with the NBA star, Ahkeema also has a son from a previous relationship.

Zion Williamson and the Pelicans traveled to Australia for two games against the South East Melbourne Phoenix. They are set for two more preseason games before starting their regular season. They will face the Houston Rockets and the Orlando Magic in preseason games later this week.

Zion Williamson's GF sends a heartwarming romantic message for the Pelicans star

Ahkeema has been very proud of Zion Williamson's achievement on the court. She has been his biggest fan and even accompanied him when the Pelicans traveled to Australia for exhibition games against the Melbourne Phoenix.

On Monday, Ahkeema poured her heart out for Williamson in her Instagram post. On her IG Story, she posted a long message showering love on her boyfriend.

"A man knows right away what position he wants you in his life, it doesn't take years or eventually getting there," she wrote. "It's there from the beginning 💕. My twin ✨. My soul mate. A mutual connection, the second we met, I love you for life."

[Credit: IG/@ahh_concreterose]

Ahkeema is a content creator and a model. She has over 54K followers on her Instagram. Previously, she has worked as a real estate agent. Moreover, the social media influencer has also been very supportive of Zion Williamson as he has been navigating his NBA career through multiple injuries over the last few seasons.

