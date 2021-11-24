“It was an accident” – Anthony Davis continues to vouch for LeBron James’ innocence in his scuffle with Isaiah Stewart

Anthony Davis has once again thrown his full support behind LA Lakers teammate LeBron James.

LeBron was involved in an on-court scuffle with the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart, which saw him thrown out of an NBA game for only the second time in his career. James also earned a one-game suspension for hitting Stewart in the face.

Anthony Davis has now called the entire episode an “accident”.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. https://t.co/im0o7fXeoI

Davis was speaking after the LA Lakers slumped to their 10th defeat of the regular season following a 100-106 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday (November 23) night. He said he was surprised that LeBron received the one-game suspension that led him to sit out the Lakers’ contest at Madison Squad Garden.

Anthony Davis opined:

“I don't think anyone thought he would be suspended, to be honest. It was an accident. He accidentally hit him in the face.”

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Anthony Davis said he was surprised by LeBron's penalty: "I don't think anyone thought he would be suspended, to be honest. It was an accident. He accidentally hit him in the face." Anthony Davis said he was surprised by LeBron's penalty: "I don't think anyone thought he would be suspended, to be honest. It was an accident. He accidentally hit him in the face."

The matchup against the Knicks was the 11th game LeBron has missed for the Lakers this season. The Lakers are 4-7 without their 17-time All-Star.

Anthony Davis says everyone knows LeBron James is “not a dirty guy”

Anthony Davis jumped to LeBron James’ defense immediately after the game against the Pistons on Sunday night as well. Davis explained the entire sequence that led to the flare-up between the two players in the third quarter of that contest, saying:

“On the free throw, boxing out, Stewart tried to get physical with LeBron. Bron did the same thing. Everyone in the league knows Bron’s not a dirty guy. As soon as he [LeBron] did it, he looked back at him, ‘Oh my bad. I didn’t try to do it.’ I don’t know what he [Stewart] was trying to do. I know nobody on our team, one to fifteen, was having it. We’re going to protect our brother.”

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "Everyone in the league knows Bron isn't dirty...it wasn't on purpose. We weren't going to allow him to charge our brother like that. We just wanted to get the win for [Bron] and our team." Anthony Davis with @LakersReporter on what he saw on the play between Bron & Stewart. "Everyone in the league knows Bron isn't dirty...it wasn't on purpose. We weren't going to allow him to charge our brother like that. We just wanted to get the win for [Bron] and our team." Anthony Davis with @LakersReporter on what he saw on the play between Bron & Stewart. https://t.co/PSSK9W2Ra7

Opinions among those covering the league, though, were divided on whether LeBron James should be suspended or not. Longtime NBA analyst Chris Broussard opined on First Things First that James should not be suspended for any games.

“The fact that they did give him [LeBron] a flagrant two, automatic ejection, he missed this game, for the most part, I think that is enough for something that wasn’t done intentionally. As far as Isiah Stewart, though, I think he needs to get at least two games… LeBron shouldn't get any.”

First Things First @FTFonFS1



"I can see why someone would say the elbow was intentional. But LeBron, in 19 years, has never been viewed as a dirty player. ... Stewart should get at least 2 games, LeBron shouldn't get any." — Should LeBron be suspended for his elbow to Isaiah Stewart's face?"I can see why someone would say the elbow was intentional. But LeBron, in 19 years, has never been viewed as a dirty player. ... Stewart should get at least 2 games, LeBron shouldn't get any." — @Chris_Broussard Should LeBron be suspended for his elbow to Isaiah Stewart's face?"I can see why someone would say the elbow was intentional. But LeBron, in 19 years, has never been viewed as a dirty player. ... Stewart should get at least 2 games, LeBron shouldn't get any." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/u9qPH90sa2

However, Stephen A. Smith had a contrary opinion. Smith said on First Take that James ought to be suspended. Smith explained:

“He's got to be suspended. I totally agree with Anthony Davis from the standpoint that he doesn't have a reputation as a dirty player. That's not who LeBron James is. But that doesn't mean the play in that particular moment of time wasn't dirty... LeBron's 6'9, 250-260 lbs. It ain't like he's some punk. He was smart enough not to do anything, but it ain't like he's some punk. He knew he was wrong.”

First Take @FirstTake



"LeBron's 6'9, 250-260 lbs. It ain't like he's some punk. ... He knew he was wrong." @stephenasmith believes LeBron needs to be suspended for a game for his role in the altercation in Detroit."LeBron's 6'9, 250-260 lbs. It ain't like he's some punk. ... He knew he was wrong." .@stephenasmith believes LeBron needs to be suspended for a game for his role in the altercation in Detroit."LeBron's 6'9, 250-260 lbs. It ain't like he's some punk. ... He knew he was wrong." https://t.co/v7kdV4VZBI

Having served his one-game suspension against the Knicks, LeBron James will now be available for the Lakers for their next game. They will take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday (November 24) night.

