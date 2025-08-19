"It is the best thing I've ever tasted": Megan Thee Stallion reveals surprising home-cooked meal that Klay Thompson asks for every week

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship has become a source of entertainment for fans on social media, and mostly for the good reasons. Stallion added background commentary about them working out together to play golf in a previous video. She proved to be a true artist in putting things in perspective with her rough and realistic commentary, never eliminating the spice of love.The rapper dropped another entertaining video on Tuesday, featuring Thompson's favorite new food. In her Instagram post, Stallion revealed that is was something she cooked for him.&quot;Out of everything I’ve cooked for him so far he keeps asking for spaghetti and catfish 😂🍝,&quot; Stallion wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe clip featured Stallion cooking spaghetti and catfish on multiple occasions, and Thompson happily eating each time.The video started with the rapper saying that the Dallas Mavericks star never had this combination before.&quot;So Klay had never had spaghetti and catfish together before and ever since the first time I made it for him, he has been asking for shit like every week,&quot; Stallion said.The four-time NBA champion admitted that it was his favorite meal.&quot;It is the best thing I have ever tasted. It's my favorite meal. Catfish, spaghetti and some red sauce,&quot; Thompson said.Megan Thee Stallion speaks about the first time she met Klay ThompsonMegan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have had the perfect start to their romantic relationship, which has captured the attention of many.They debuted on the red carpet as a couple in New York City at Stallion's inaugural Pete &amp; Thomas Foundation Gala in July.During the event, Stallion spoke to People about their relationship. When the outlet asked her about how they met, the &quot;Body&quot; singer said it was like a &quot;movie.&quot;&quot;Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute it was like a f****** movie,&quot; Stallion said. &quot;I won't tell you how and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite his earned fame and money, those weren't what made Stallion fall for him.&quot;He's the nicest person I've ever met in my life,&quot; Stallion said.Thompson and Stallion broke the internet when she confirmed their relationship through a social media post.